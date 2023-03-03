Aiden McGeady: Hibernian winger suffers season-ending injury

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady will miss the rest of the season through injury, but it is not yet known if he will require surgery.

The 36-year-old returned in December following almost five months on the sidelines with a knee issue, and now his campaign has been ended prematurely as a result of the hamstring injury that forced him off early in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock a fortnight ago.

McGeady, who has managed just 14 appearances since arriving at Easter Road last summer, faces between four and six months on the sidelines.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, there is now a possibility the former Republic of Ireland international - who admitted in January that he feared his previous injury may force him to retire - may have kicked his last ball for the Hibees.

"Geads will be seeing another specialist shortly and that will determine whether or not he needs surgery," said manager Lee Johnson.

"He will be out for a minimum of four months and potentially six months.

"It's really disappointing for us and really disappointing for him, but it's our job to nurse him back to full fitness."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Kilmarnock

There was some positive news on the injury front for Hibs, with strikers Mykola Kukharevych and Kevin Nisbet set to return from their respective lay-offs for Saturday's Scottish Premiership trip to Livingston.

On-loan Troyes forward Kukharevych has not featured since the last game before the World Cup, while Nisbet - who scored eight goals in nine games prior to his latest setback - has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Ross County at the end of January.

"Both played in a practice game, where they had 60 minutes behind closed doors and both have trained for two full weeks," said Johnson, whose side have moved up to fourth in the table after collecting 10 points from their last four games.

Sunday March 5: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.