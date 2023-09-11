Nick Montgomery named Hibernian head coach on three-year deal

Hibernian have appointed former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 41-year-old joins from Australian club Central Coast Mariners, where he won the A-League title this year, and will take charge of his first game on Saturday at Kilmarnock.

Montgomery was top of Hibs' shortlist and replaces Lee Johnson, who was sacked last month after a 3-2 Scottish Premiership defeat at home to Livingston.

He arrives with Sergio Raimundo as his assistant head coach and Miguel de Oliveira Miranda, who is the club's new goalkeeping coach, while David Gray remains first-team coach.

Hibs lost their opening three league games under Johnson, while they also suffered a humbling 5-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.

They did however move off the bottom spot before the international break by beating Aberdeen under Gray.

'A front-foot manager'

Image: Montgomery won the A-League title with Central Coast Mariners last season

Hibernian's director of football Brian McDermott said: "We are delighted to welcome Nick to Hibernian FC and are really excited about bringing him to the football club.

"I've followed Nick's career for a number of years. As a player, he was a leader and he's brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career. What he's done as a coach is really impressive.

"He helped rebuild what is now a successful Academy and did a magnificent job of bringing through and developing young players. Alongside this, he has incredibly strong coaching credentials.

Image: Montgomery (right) made two appearances for Scotland's U21 side

"Ian (Gordon) Ben (Kensell), the board of directors, and I believe that Nick is the right fit for this football club. He has a real strong, distinctive style of play, is a front-foot manager, and what he achieved at Central Coast Mariners last season was phenomenal.

"He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he's an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he's worked with.

"Everyone has bought into him as a person and as a coach. We look forward to working with him and bringing successful times to this fantastic football club."

Saturday: Kilmarnock (a) - Scottish Premiership

Sept 23: St Johnstone (h) - Scottish Premiership

Sept 27: St Mirren (h) - League Cup quarter-final

Sept 30: Dundee (h) - Scottish Premiership

Oct 7: Hearts (a) - Scottish Premiership

