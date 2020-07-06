Motherwell fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football
Last Updated: 06/07/20 10:05am
Motherwell start their Scottish Premiership 2020/21 campaign away at Ross County on Monday, August 3, live on Sky Sports.
Stephen Robinson's side, who finished third during this season's curtailed campaign, will travel to the Global Energy Stadium for a 7.45pm opener in front of the Sky cameras.
- Scottish Premiership set for August return with new Sky Sports deal
- Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership next season with up to 48 games available
The Well then face Dundee United on home soil five days later before hosting Livingston on August 12. A visit to Hibernian (August 15, live on Sky Sports) precedes a local derby with Hamilton Academical at Fir Park (August 22) and a trip to Celtic (August 29).
Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
August
3: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports
8: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
12: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
15: Hibernian (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
22: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm
29: Celtic (a) - 3pm
September
12: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm
19: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
26: Rangers (h) - 3pm
October
2: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm
17: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm
24: Ross County (h) - 3pm
31: Livingston (a) - 3pm
November
6: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
21: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm
December
5: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
12: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm
19: Rangers (a) - 3pm
23: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
26: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
30: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
9: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm
16: Rangers (h) - 3pm
23: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
27: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm
February
3: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
6: Celtic (a) - 3pm
13: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm
27: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
March
6: Livingston (h) - 3pm
20: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
April
3: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24
Saturday, May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday, May 15