Motherwell fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson

Motherwell start their Scottish Premiership 2020/21 campaign away at Ross County on Monday, August 3, live on Sky Sports.

Stephen Robinson's side, who finished third during this season's curtailed campaign, will travel to the Global Energy Stadium for a 7.45pm opener in front of the Sky cameras.

The Well then face Dundee United on home soil five days later before hosting Livingston on August 12. A visit to Hibernian (August 15, live on Sky Sports) precedes a local derby with Hamilton Academical at Fir Park (August 22) and a trip to Celtic (August 29).

Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports in August

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

August

3: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports

8: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

12: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

15: Hibernian (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

22: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm

29: Celtic (a) - 3pm

September

12: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm

19: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

26: Rangers (h) - 3pm

October

2: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm

17: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm

24: Ross County (h) - 3pm

31: Livingston (a) - 3pm

November

6: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm

21: St. Johnstone (a) - 3pm

December

5: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

12: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm

19: Rangers (a) - 3pm

23: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm

26: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

30: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

9: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm

16: Rangers (h) - 3pm

23: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

27: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm

February

3: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

6: Celtic (a) - 3pm

13: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm

27: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

March

6: Livingston (h) - 3pm

20: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

April

3: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 24

Saturday, May 1

Wednesday, May 12

Saturday, May 15