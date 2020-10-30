Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Andy Walker Football Columnist
Andy Walker

Football Expert & Columnist

Saturday 31 October 2020 15:25, UK

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates with Ryan Jack after scores his third goal during the Scottish Cup 5th Round Replay between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland
Image: Can Alfredo Morelos find the net again after his winning goal in midweek?

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers - Sunday, 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football

I was at Rugby Park last weekend to see Kilmarnock lose narrowly to Hibs and the good news is that defender Clevid Dikamona was not as seriously injured as first thought. The former Hearts defender required lengthy treatment before being carried off on a stretcher and although Alex Dyer will be without him for this game against the league leaders, thankfully it's not a long-term injury.

Kilmarnock
Rangers

Sunday 1st November 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

In an attacking sense, I've been so impressed with Chris Burke over the last 12 months or so for Kilmarnock, his attitude and desire to contribute at 36 is as strong as it ever was. He'll want to trouble Steven Gerrard's men, who are consistently giving nothing away defensively. The goal from Alfredo Morelos on Thursday night in the Europa League should see him get another start on Sunday. In this extraordinary season where every league game is so important, it's a chance for Rangers to go nine points clear of Celtic with a win, albeit having played two more games.

PREDICTION: 1-2

Walker's Saturday predictions...

Dundee Utd vs Ross County

It's hardly a good news story for Dundee United when just weeks after the close of the transfer window, they are in discussions with all players about possible wage reductions. Will this prove to be a distraction, or bring the squad closer together?

Time will tell, but after successive clean sheets in their last two games against St Johnstone and Aberdeen, they have certainly tightened up at the back. All three strikers - Lawrence Shankland, Marc McNulty and Nicky Clark - started in Perth, and with good service, there's a real goal threat for Micky Mellon's men.

Ross County lost heavily last weekend, despite a very cautious line-up at Fir Park against Motherwell and will be keen to make amends. I expect Stephen Kelly and Billy McKay to feature from the start on Tayside.

PREDICTION: 2-1

Livingston vs Motherwell - Saturday, 3pm

It was no disgrace for Livingston to lose 2-0 last weekend at Ibrox against an in-form Rangers side and, at times, they looked as though they could have got into the game given they had decent chances to score. The former Celtic and Hibs defender Efe Ambrose was substituted at half-time in the game and Gary Holt will miss him if he doesn't recover from injury.

Both Jason Holt and Scott Pittman are in good form and will be key men to try and unsettle a Motherwell defence who can call upon the international experience of both Stephen O'Donnell and Declan Gallagher. Striker Tony Watt won all the accolades last weekend for his excellent performance and it's a chance for him to go on a run of consistent goalscoring form.

PREDICTION: 0-2

