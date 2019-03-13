Neymar investigated by UEFA for penalty rant on social media after Man Utd win over PSG

UEFA have launched an investigation into Neymar's social media outburst following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League loss to Manchester United last week.

The Brazilian, who missed both legs of the last-16 tie due to injury, posted an angry message on Instagram after United were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Diogo Dalot's shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm.

Marcus Rashford converted from 12 yards after referee Damir Skomina consulted VAR to award the spot-kick, which sent the visitors through to the quarter-finals on away goals following an impressive 3-1 win.

Neymar said on Instagram: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go **** yourselves!"

Now UEFA has decided to open an investigation into the social media post.

A statement said: "In accordance with the Article 31 (3) (a) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA has today announced that it has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation regarding the comments made on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior, following the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United FC, played on 6 March 2019 in France."