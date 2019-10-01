Lamine Diaby-Fadiga: Nice sack striker after theft of watch from Kasper Dolberg

Diaby-Fadiga has made seven appearances for Nice in all competitions

French side Nice have sacked 18-year-old striker Lamine Diaby-Fadiga after he confessed to having stolen a watch worth £62,000 from team-mate Kasper Dolberg.

21-year-old Dolberg, who joined Nice from Ajax in August, had his watch stolen in the dressing room after a training session on September 16 and reported the theft to police.

Diaby-Fadiga later confessed to the theft, apologising to Dolberg and reimbursing him of £62,000 (€70,000), the value of the watch, with the Danish forward expected to drop all charges against him.

"OGC Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday. Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg's watch from the professional first team's changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the Club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect," read a Nice statement released on Monday.

Dolberg scored two goals in four appearances for Nice after having joined from Ajax for £18.5m in August

"Above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, OGC Nice cannot and will not accept such behaviour that betrays the confidence that unites all the club's employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family."

Despite the incident, Diaby-Fadiga has been linked with a potential move to Ligue 2 outfit Paris FC, who recently added free agent Jeremy Menez to their roster.

Nice, who are managed by former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira, were taken over by British businessman Jim Ratcliffe in August.