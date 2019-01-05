Adrien Rabiot agrees Barcelona deal to leave Paris Saint-Germain at end of season

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reached an agreement to join Barcelona at the end of the season, according to Sky in Italy.

Rabiot, a product of PSG's academy, is said to be receiving in the region of £9m-a-year at the Camp Nou, plus an additional £9m signing bonus.

With his deal at PSG due to expire at the end of the season, Rabiot is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with another club.

Barcelona released a statement last week to confirm their interest in the France international, but denied tapping up the player ahead of the January window.

The 23-year-old's agent Veronique Rabiot, who is also his mother, revealed in December that he had made the "firm and definitive" decision to leave the club to "buy his freedom" after the situation had "totally deteriorated".

She was responding to PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique's comments saying Rabiot would be benched "indefinitely" after "misleading" the club in contract negotiations for "several months".

Rabiot's mother also confirmed last month that Barcelona had made an approach to sign her son in the summer.