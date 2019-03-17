Monchi returns to Sevilla as sporting director after Arsenal links

Monchi has returned to Sevilla for a second spell at the club

Monchi has returned to Sevilla for a second spell as the club's general sporting director, despite reports linking him with a role at Arsenal.

Monchi left his role as Roma's technical director this month following the sacking of Eusebio Di Francesco and his backroom staff.

Newspaper reports had claimed he was a contender to replace Sven Mslintat as Arsenal's head of recruitment due to his existing relationship with Gunners manager Unai Emery, but the Spaniard has chosen to return to La Liga after his two years in Italy.

The dismissal of Sevilla's head coach Pablo Machin, after the Europa League exit in midweek, has seen director of football Joaquin Caparros take charge of the first team, and Sevilla president Jose Castro confirmed on Friday that the club had spoken with Monchi about the vacant position.

Sven Mislintat left Arsenal in January after less than a year as head of recruitment

Monchi left Sevilla for Roma in April 2017, bringing an end to a 17-year period where the La Liga side won 11 trophies, including three Europa League titles.

The Spaniard has a strong reputation in the transfer market and is credited with organising a number of lucrative purchases and sales of players including Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos and Ivan Rakitic.

The 50-year-old tweeted a picture on social media on Saturday, which read: "The heart never forgets the place where it left its best beats."