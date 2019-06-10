Chelsea defender Ola Aina set to join Torino on permanent deal

Ola Aina is set to join Torino on a permanent basis after a one-year loan from Chelsea

Chelsea defender Ola Aina is set to join Torino on a permanent basis in a deal worth £8.9m (€10m), club president Urbano Cairo has confirmed.

The 22-year-old impressed during his one-year loan stint at the Serie A club, making 32 appearances and scoring once.

Speaking to Sky in Italy, Cairo said the club have exercised their option to buy Aina with the current deal set to expire at the end of June.

"We exercised our option to buy Ola Aina, as well as [Christian] Ansaldi and [Koffi] Djidji," he said. "Now Torino own all their players."

Aina broke through the youth ranks at Chelsea, making his first-team debut in 2016

The London-born Nigerian international had renewed his Chelsea contract at the end of last season, signing a deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge through to 2021.

He made his first-team debut for the Blues in a League Cup win over Bristol Rovers in 2016 having progressed through their academy, where he won two UEFA Youth Leagues and two FA Youth Cups.

Torino finished in seventh place in Serie A this season, missing out on a spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds.