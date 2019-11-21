Mauricio Pochettino: Bayern Munich considering former Tottenham Hotspur boss

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as Tottenham boss on Tuesday, with Jose Mourinho appointed as his successor less than 24 hours later

Mauricio Pochettino is being considered by Bayern Munich to take over as permanent manager at the Allianz Arena, according to Sky in Germany.

No contact has been made with the Argentine following his sacking from Tottenham, but he is understood to be high among their list of candidates for the vacant role currently being filled by interim boss Hansi Flick.

Pochettino departed Hotspur Way this week after five years in charge of Spurs, guiding the club to its first-ever Champions League final last term.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel, and former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick have all distanced themselves from the position in recent weeks.

Jose Mourinho, who was also previously linked with a move to Bavaria having been out of work since his departure from Manchester United in December 2018, is now out of the running, with the Portuguese having been appointed as the new Spurs boss on Wednesday.

Arsene Wenger recently quashed any links with the Bayern job by returning to the game as FIFA's new chief of global football development.

Bayern full-back Joshua Kimmich has said that he is "not against" former manager Pep Guardiola returning to the club.

Niko Kovac was sacked by the Bundesliga champions earlier in November after 16 months in charge.

Bayern Munich say interim boss Hansi Flick will remain in charge until the new year

Bayern say that Flick is set to remain in temporary charge of the club at least until January.

Flick has guided Bayern to a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund and a 2-0 victory against Olympiakos in the Champions League since Kovac was sacked following the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on November 2.

The Bavaria club are currently third in the German top-flight, four points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands that Real Madrid also see former Spurs boss Pochettino as a potential option in summer 2020.