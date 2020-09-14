Carabao Cup on Sky: Everton vs Salford live on Sky

Leeds, West Brom and Fulham are all in action in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday, with Everton's meeting with Salford live on Sky Sports.

WEDNESDAY

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic is likely to revert to four at the back having deployed a three-man defence in the defeat to Leicester. David Button and Cedric Kipre are set to be handed their debuts after arriving in the summer, while Rekeem Harper and Kyle Edwards should be recalled in midfield. Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin could feature up front.

Harrogate are expected to make several changes with League Two matches against Walsall and Notts County to come within six days of Wednesday's fixture. Veteran forward Jon Stead and Tom Walker are likely to feature.

How to follow and watch highlights: West Brom vs Harrogate Town will be live on Sky Sports Football from 5.30pm; kick-off is at 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever competitive meeting between West Brom and Harrogate Town, as well as Harrogate's first ever competitive encounter with a top-flight club.

Ipswich are assessing the availability of centre-back Luke Woolfenden after the 21-year-old missed out against Wigan through injury. Gwion Edwards impressed off the bench and will be hopeful of earning a start. Flynn Downes has been linked with a move away from Portman Road and may not be involved.

Fulham are expected to welcome several new signings to the starting XI following their opening-day defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and full-back Kenny Tete could feature, while Scott Parker has also hinted that Ola Aina and Mario Lemina will be involved in some capacity. Aleksandar Mitrovic should come back to lead the line.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Ipswich have progressed from both of their previous League Cup ties against Fulham, doing so via a third round replay in 1973-74, and on aggregate over two legs in the 1996-97 second round.

Leeds team news to follow

Hull City team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: This is the first ever meeting between Leeds and Hull in cup competition, with all 52 previous matches between the sides coming in the second tier.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster could make his first Southampton appearance in more than 16 months during Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Brentford.

Former England keeper Forster, who spent last season on loan at Celtic and was a substitute for Saturday's Premier League loss at Crystal Palace, has been given another opportunity to impress at St Mary's by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Saints manager Hasenhuttl plans to pick a strong line-up for the second-round tie against last season's Sky Bet Championship play-off finalists. Midfielder Stuart Armstrong remains unavailable due to a thigh injury.

Brentford will assess midfielder Mathias Jensen ahead of the trip. The Dane hobbled off in the early stages of Saturday's 1-0 loss at Birmingham with an apparent ankle problem.

Bees goalkeeper David Raya has returned to training following a minor issue which kept him out the first-round win over Wycombe and the defeat at St Andrew's.

Winger Said Benrahma, who like Raya has been linked with a move away from the club, has been struggling with a lack of fitness and an ankle problem and looks unlikely to feature.

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Southampton have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W5 D4), though this is the first time they've faced each other since April 2011.

Everton team news to follow

Salford City team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Everton vs Salford City will be live on Sky Sports Football from 8pm; kick-off is at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: This is the first ever competitive meeting between Everton and Salford City. The Toffees have won their last seven first-time meetings with domestic opponents, with this their first such match since August 2016 (4-0 vs Yeovil).

Wednesday's other fixture

South draw

Bristol City vs Northampton Town (7.45pm)

THURSDAY

Brighton team news to follow

Portsmouth team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Brighton vs Portsmouth will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky SportsFootball from 7.30pm; kick-off is at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: Brighton have won each of their last three meetings with Portsmouth in all competitions, though this is the first time they've faced them since a 2-0 win in March 2012.

Burnley team news to follow

Sheffield United team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Burnley have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions (W4 D2), going down 0-3 at Bramall Lane in last season's Premier League.

Wolves team news to follow

Stoke City team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Stoke have won four of their last five meetings with Wolves in all competitions, though they did lose the last time the sides met in January 2017 (0-2 in the FA Cup).

Third-round ties are to be played the week commencing September 21:

Bradford or Lincoln vs Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton vs Burton or Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham vs Newcastle or Blackburn

Reading or Luton vs Manchester United

Derby or Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth

Ipswich or Fulham vs Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

Millwall or Cheltenham Town vs Burnley or Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Wolves or Stoke vs Gillingham or Coventry

Leicester City vs Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford

Newport or Cambridge vs Oxford or Watford

Fleetwood or Port Vale vs Everton or Salford

Leyton Orient or Plymouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham or Charlton vs Leeds or Hull

New incentive - Europa Conference League

This season's tournament winners will enter a new European competition - the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).

UEFA's third-tier tournament starts next season, with the Carabao Cup winners to enter at the play-off stage. Matches will be played on Thursdays.

If the Carabao Cup winners qualify for Europe through their Premier League position instead, then the sixth-placed team in the Premier League - or seventh place if the FA Cup is also won by a top-six team - will go into the UECL play-offs.

There will still be at four English teams in the Champions League and two in the Europa League.

Clubs that lose in the play-off round of the Europa League will drop into the Europa Conference League group stage, while clubs who finish third in their Europa League group would also see their European adventure extended; they would drop to the UECL in the knockout stage.