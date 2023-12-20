Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Liverpool face Fulham and Middlesbrough drawn against Chelsea

Liverpool will play Fulham and Middlesbrough will take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Liverpool reached the last four after thumping West Ham 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash between Liverpool and West Ham United.

Chelsea beat Newcastle on penalties to secure a spot in the sem-finals, with London rivals Fulham also sealing their place after a shootout win against Everton. Both matches finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Middlesbrough beat Port Vale 3-0 to reach their first League Cup semi-final since 2004.

Jamie Redknapp conducted the draw with his father Harry Redknapp after Liverpool's win over West Ham.

The first leg of the semi-final ties will be played in the week commencing 8 January 2024.

Second leg fixtures will take place in the week commencing 22 January 2024.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw:

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Fulham