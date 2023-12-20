Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Liverpool face Fulham and Middlesbrough drawn against Chelsea

Liverpool will play Fulham and Middlesbrough will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals; first leg ties will be played in the week commencing 8 January 2024; second leg fixtures will take place in the week commencing 22 January 2024
Wednesday 20 December 2023 23:09, UK
Liverpool will play Fulham and Middlesbrough will take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Liverpool reached the last four after thumping West Ham 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night.
Chelsea beat Newcastle on penalties to secure a spot in the sem-finals, with London rivals Fulham also sealing their place after a shootout win against Everton. Both matches finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Middlesbrough beat Port Vale 3-0 to reach their first League Cup semi-final since 2004.
Jamie Redknapp conducted the draw with his father Harry Redknapp after Liverpool's win over West Ham.
The first leg of the semi-final ties will be played in the week commencing 8 January 2024.
Second leg fixtures will take place in the week commencing 22 January 2024.
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Fulham