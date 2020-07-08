When is the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-final and semi-finals of the Champions League takes place on July 10, with clubs discovering their route to the final in Lisbon.

When is the draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League takes place on Friday July 10 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.

It will then be followed by the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Europa League.

Who has qualified already?

Atalanta

RB Leipzig

PSG

Atletico Madrid

Who can join them?

There are four round of 16 ties still to be concluded...

Remaining Champions League last-16 ties:

Juventus (0) vs (1) Lyon - August 7/8

Man City (2) vs (1) Real Madrid - August 7/8

Barcelona (1) vs (1) Napoli - August 7/8

Bayern Munich (3) vs (0) Chelsea - August 7/8

How does the draw work?

Seedings and country protection are removed at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, meaning any side can draw any side from here on.

Each club will also have their pathways to May's final in Lisbon mapped out, with the draw for the Champions League semi-finals, and the home and away draw for the final, also being carried out after the quarter-final draw.

Where will the games take place?

Benfica's Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica will host the Champions League final

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August.

All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

The games will be split between Benfica's Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, which will host the final, and Sporting CP's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Champions League knockout stage - key dates

Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)

(Lisbon) Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)

(Lisbon) Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)

How to follow the draw with Sky Sports

Clubs await their fate in the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League - and you can follow it on all Sky Sports website and app.

As clubs learn their next obstacle on the path to the final in Lisbon, follow events in Nyon, reaction and analysis from Sky Sports News with our dedicated blog.