Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play

The 2022/23 Champions League is under way and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and the schedule for the tournament...

The group stages kicked off on Tuesday, with Chelsea suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and Celtic losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.

The action continued on Wednesday as Ajax humbled Rangers with a 4-0 win in Amsterdam, Napoli stunned Liverpool with a 4-1 win and Tottenham won 2-0 at Marseille .

So how do things stand across all the groups after the initial round of fixtures?

Top scorers and creators

Robert Lewandowski heads the early goal charts after scoring a hat-trick for Barcelona against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday. City's Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe of PSG and Tottenham new boy Richarlison are among a group of five players on two goals, with the former pair also leading the way for shots.

Meanwhile, Haaland's current team-mate Joao Cancelo, his former Borussia Dortmund colleague Giovanni Reyna, Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk all registered two assists on their opening nights.

Group A

Liverpool's Champions League campaign got off to a nightmare start in hot and humid Naples on Wednesday as sensational Napoli ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners.

Ajax ensured Rangers' return to the Champions League after a 12-year absence was a miserable one with a 4-0 thrashing in Amsterdam.

Ajax take an early lead atop Group A, ahead of Napoli on goal difference, while Liverpool and Rangers sit pointless after their torrid starts on Europe's elite stage.

Next up, Liverpool host Ajax at Anfield on September 13 and Rangers face Napoli at Ibrox on the same evening.

Group B

There was late drama at the Wanda Metropolitano with Porto striker Mehdi Taremi shown a second yellow card for diving eight minutes before full-time before Atletico Madrid scored twice in stoppage time - either side of a 96th-minute equaliser - to claim a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, Abakar Sylla scored late in the first half for Club Brugge to beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in Belgium.

The results see Atletico and Brugge lock horns atop Group B on three points.

Atletico now face a trip to Leverkusen on September 13, while Porto host Club Brugge.

Group C

Barcelona ran riot with a 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen, with Lewandowski netting a hat-trick and Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres also getting on the scoresheet.

Inter Milan hosted Bayern Munich in a headline fixture, with the visitors claiming a 2-0 victory thanks to Leroy Sane's opener midway through the first half and a Danilo D'Ambrosio own goal.

Barca now top Group C on goal difference after their blistering start, ahead of fellow heavyweights Bayern.

In the next round of fixtures, Bayern will host a blockbuster clash with Barcelona on September 13 and Inter travel to Plzen.

Group D

Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned to north London.

The visitors had looked comfortable up until Chancel Mbemba was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity just after half-time for wiping out Heung-Min Son.

Sporting Lisbon cruised to a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, with English forward Marcus Edwards breaking the deadlock midway through the second half before former Wolves winger Francisco Trincao and Nuno Santos secured three points.

The result takes Sporting top of Group D, ahead of Tottenham on goal difference.

Spurs now face a tricky trip to Portugal when they face Sporting on September 13, while Marseille host Frankfurt.

Group E

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel after the German criticised a "huge underperformance", saying the Blues lacked "hunger and intensity" as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb.

Mislav Orsic's early goal stunned the 2021 Champions League winners at the Maksimir Stadium, with Tuchel admitting he "didn't see" the result coming while also lamenting his side's "lack of determination" as they slumped to their third consecutive away loss.

Meanwhile, Noah Okafor scored midway through the first half for RB Salzburg before Alexis Saelemaekers salvaged a point for AC Milan in Austria.

The results see Zagreb take an early lead in Group E, with Chelsea bottom.

Chelsea must now recompose and kick-start their stalled European challenge when they host the Austrian champions on September 14, while early group-leaders Zagreb travel to AC Milan.

Group F

Celtic passed up early chances as they marked their Champions League return with a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in front of a sell-out crowd.

As Ange Postecoglou's side tired in the second half, the champions of Europe showed their class as Vinicius Jr and Luka Modric scored in quick succession to go 2-0 up, before Eden Hazard scored a third to wrap up the victory.

But Ukraine champions Shakhtar Donetsk stole the night in Group F with a 4-1 win against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Those early results send Real and Shakhtar joint-top of Group F on three points and +3 goal difference, while Leipzig and Celtic sit bottom pointless with three goals shipped.

The Hoops now face Shakhtar in Poland on September 14, while Madrid host Leipzig.

Group G

Haaland scored twice and made it 12 goals in seven games as Manchester City kicked off their Champions League campaign in style with a 4-0 win over Sevilla.

City's new superstar scored twice in the Group G opener with Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also getting in on the act as Pep Guardiola's quest to win a first Champions League with the club got off to the perfect start.

In Germany, Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham all got on the scoresheet as Borussia Dortmund secured a convincing 3-0 win over FC Copenhagen.

City take an early lead in Group G with a superior goal difference, while Sevilla sit bottom to compound the club's woes, after taking only one point from their opening four games in La Liga - heaping pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui.

In-form Haaland will now face an early reunion with his former side Dortmund at the Etihad on September 14, as Sevilla travel to Copenhagen.

Group H

A Mbappe double ensured Paris Saint-Germain emerged 2-1 winners over Juventus when the European titans clashed at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Benfica beat Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in Portugal, thanks to goals from Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo.

The results see Benfica take an early lead in Group H, ahead of PSG on goal difference, while Juve and Maccabi sit pointless after opening defeats.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will now host Benfica in Turin on September 14, while PSG travel to Israel.