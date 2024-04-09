Champions League talking points: Jadon Sancho to continue revival as Kylian Mbappe looks to cement PSG legacy

Sancho to showcase revived form?

Manchester United's forgotten man Jadon Sancho will aim to showcase his revived form when Borussia Dortmund go to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

After being left out of Erik ten Hag's plans since August, it was no surprise it took the 24-year-old winger some time to get going on loan at Dortmund - but he looks to be back up to speed now.

Wednesday's CL quarter-final first legs Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (8pm)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona (8pm)

Before the international break there were goals in back-to-back games, including the opener in the last-16 second leg with PSV to help Dortmund to this stage. Since then he has sparkled in the 2-0 win at Bayern Munich, where he topped the dribbling stats, and stood out in the defeat to Stuttgart, where he created no fewer than seven chances for his team-mates.

United's Champions League ambitions for this season have long been over - but Sancho will aim to show his parent club what they are missing this week.

Peter Smith

CL would be perfect PSG farewell for Mbappe

Image: Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Kylian Mbappe was a world champion before he reached the age of 20. However, now aged 25, the Champions League continues to be the prize that alludes him.

Mbappe's long-term future seems to lie elsewhere but the Frenchman will be keen to lead Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League trophy and cement his legacy at the club.

Rumours of a departure have resulted in a disjointed season at the Parc des Princes. Cryptic comments from head coach Luis Enrique and time on the bench has been the story of what is expected to be his final campaign with the French club.

Despite the drama, Mbappe has still enjoyed a return of 39 goals in all competitions, including six in this season's Champions League. PSG's quarter-final tie against Barcelona will give the French forward another opportunity to write himself into football folklore.

Barcelona will be wary of the prospect of coming up against Mbappe, who has scored four goals in just two games against them.

The Spanish champions' 6-1 comeback in 2017 preceded Mbappe's move to Paris, but PSG's hopes to avenge the result will surely rest at the feet of their star forward.

Real Madrid is expected to be his next destination. Should that be the case Mbappe has the chance to endear himself to the fans before even pulling on the famous white strip.

William Bitibiri