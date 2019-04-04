Kevin De Bruyne says England are favourites to win Euro 2020

England moved up to fourth in the latest FIFA world rankings

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes England, alongside France, are the favourites to win Euro 2020.

Wednesday night saw Phil Foden start his first Premier League game for Manchester City, while Callum Hudson-Odoi made his first Premier League full debut for De Bruyne's former club Chelsea.

The Belgian admitted he is impressed by the depth of young English talent, and believes the Three Lions are well placed to win a first major international tournament since 1966 at Euro 2020.

England willl face Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Nations League in June

"I told the England guys a week ago that you (England) should win the Euros," he said.

"I think they are favourites, with France.

"I see the guys already established, and those coming up, so the future looks really good.

"Will they win it? I don't know, because only one team can win it, but you have a chance to do well in the next 10 years."

0:49 Gareth Southgate says it's hugely exciting for England prospects Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden to be finally starting for their clubs Gareth Southgate says it's hugely exciting for England prospects Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden to be finally starting for their clubs

Foden's first league start in City's 2-0 win over Cardiff on Wednesday pushes him closer to a first call-up to Gareth Southgate's senior England squad.

But De Bruyne insists there is no reason to rush the 18-year-old into the international set-up.

"Give him time," he said. "It's not because you play some games, and start a game, that you have to go into the national team.

"If he is in, someone else will have to drop out - top teams are like that.

"Southgate will do what he needs to do, and if Phil progresses well, he has a chance to go to the Euros next year. He will play enough games for England."

Reflecting on his injury-plagued season, De Bruyne admitted he may not get back to his best this season as he aims to lift Manchester City's quadruple bid.

Kevin De Bruyne has been restricted to 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season due to injury

"To be fair, I don't think I'm going to be like last year," the 27-year-old added. "I'm not setting a goal for myself anymore.

"It's been hard in the end because I have had to come back four times now in the whole season.

"I try to be at the best level possible, but I'm just trying to help the team win some titles. If I can help with that, I'll be happy."

De Bruyne has suffered two significant knee injuries this season and was sidelined just before the international break with a hamstring problem.