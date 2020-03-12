England vs Denmark: Coronavirus expected to see friendly called off, say Danish FA

England's Wembley friendly vs Denmark looks set to be cancelled

England's international friendly against Denmark at Wembley in March is expected to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Danish FA has said.

It comes as the Danish FA has decided to stop all football activities in their country until March 29.

The match, scheduled to take place on March 31, is the second of four friendlies for England in their build-up to Euro 2020.

A statement from the Danish FA said: "The men's friendly matches against the Faroe Islands in Herning on March 27 and against England at Wembley on March 31 are expected to be canceled. Clarified with UEFA."

In addition, the Danish FA's statutory director Kenneth Reeh said: "Denmark is in a sad and special situation, which of course also affects Danish football.

"Like everyone else in society, we take the situation very seriously and, of course, take the necessary reservations.

"That is why we are closing down as many football activities as possible over the next few weeks.

"We do not want to risk passing the infection on to the weakest in the community, nor risk anything for our national team players, our fans or others who work with our national team.

"We are in dialogue with UEFA with the practicalities of both the youth tournaments and the matches of the men's team and expect clarification as soon as possible."