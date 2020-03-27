Stay Home Save Lives: Sports stars and NHS unite for social media campaign in coronavirus fight

England manager Gareth Southgate is among those backing the NHS campaign

Leading sporting figures are supporting an NHS campaign which will use social media messages to urge fans to stay home to help beat the coronavirus.

The NHS #StayHomeSaveLives social media campaign began on Friday night, when England's men's footballers should have been starting their friendly with Italy at Wembley.

In a show of solidarity with Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, the Wembley arch was lit up in the colours of the Italian flag.

We may not be sharing the pitch tonight @azzurri, but we stand together and united in this difficult time 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/avatfpEBQy — England (@England) March 27, 2020

This weekend will also see the likes of Raheem Sterling, Steph Houghton and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer call on fans to stay home from 3pm on Saturday, the time when many supporters would normally be about to cheer on their teams.

England cricket men's Test captain Joe Root and England's women cricket captain Heather Knight are also urging fans to stay home and self-isolate.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: "I know lots of people will be missing their weekend sporting rituals over the coming weeks - whether it's going to the ground, the pub or round their friends' house to watch their favourite teams compete.

"But nobody can sit on the bench when it comes to the national response to the global coronavirus pandemic, which is why the NHS is calling up sporting heroes to help their fans through this tough time, and encourage them to do the right thing and stay at home.

"Our NHS staff are working round the clock gearing up to deal with this unprecedented challenge, and it's fantastic to see sport stars helping to amplify their important message: stay home, save lives."

5:20 Manchester United and England's Jesse Lingard tells Sky Sports News how he is staying fit and positive while indoors and even learning to cook. Manchester United and England's Jesse Lingard tells Sky Sports News how he is staying fit and positive while indoors and even learning to cook.

England football manager Gareth Southgate said: "Life is very different for us all at the moment and sport rightfully stands aside to support a more important cause during these unprecedented times.

"We were supposed to be welcoming Italy and Denmark to Wembley Stadium in the coming days but football is insignificant as we are all in the midst of a global battle.

"Now is the time for sport to come together, speak with one voice and be united behind a very clear message: stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

As the nation enters a crucial stage in trying to manage the coronavirus, the public are being urged to do their bit to help the NHS by staying at home.

The latest Government advice makes it clear that everybody should stay at home and: