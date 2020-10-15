Harry Maguire: Gareth Southgate backs England defender to return to form after red card vs Denmark

Gareth Southgate says he expects Harry Maguire's form to turn around after the defender's sending off in England's Nations League loss to Denmark.
The Manchester United captain was dismissed for a second yellow offence after just 31 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Denmark at Wembley.
- Should Trent play in midfield for England?
- Nations League round-up: Mbappe sinks Croatia
- England player ratings: Night to forget for Maguire
His dismissal compounded an overall poor start to the season for both club and country, which follows the Greek court case where the defender was given a suspended sentence for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery - which he has since appealed.
Southgate backed him to come through this sticky period, saying "he has been getting all sorts (of criticism) for a while from people who should know better".
"For me, he is a top player and a massive part of what we do. He is having a period where he is getting a lot of stick thrown his way. He is big enough to deal with that and he will be stronger for it. He has our full support and I know his club will be the same," he told Sky Sports.
"He will be getting all sorts. He has been getting all sorts for a while from some people who should know better. None of us like to be at the centre of that sort of summer, do they?
"He is having one of those periods where things are going against him but you have to hang on in there and things will turn."
Southgate says he has no intention of taking Maguire out of the firing line when England next meet up in November.
Neville: England break did not serve Maguire well
Sky Sports' Gary Neville:
"It sums up his last four to six weeks. It is a terrible time for him.
"Watching that Tottenham versus Manchester United game 10 days ago when obviously Harry Maguire had a bad time, you were thinking that he needed international duty just to get away, a different environment. But it has not served him well.
"He will go back in as bad of a place as he came."
Redknapp: His confidence is on the floor
Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:
"I think his confidence is on the floor, it's obvious. You don't become captain of Manchester United unless you've got a lot about you. You have a presence and a quality that people like, they admire - and right now, his confidence is on the floor.
"Everything I hear about him, he's a really good lad, but he's making mistakes that I didn't see him make a few years go. He's got a lot on his mind, we can try and brush it aside and some players can handle it, it doesn't bother them and the pitch is their sanctuary.
"But others can't. They go on there and carry it onto the pitch. You don't know what's going on in people's minds, we're all very quick to judge."