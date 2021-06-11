England's XI vs Croatia: Readers' selection for Euro 2020 opener revealed

After weeks of voting, the SkySports.com readers' XI for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday has been revealed.

In goal, Everton's Jordan Pickford got 57 per cent of the vote, ahead of Dean Henderson with 33 per cent, and Sam Johnstone with 10 per cent.

At right wing-back, users' went for Chelsea's Reece James, with Man Utd's Luke Shaw at left wing-back in a five-man defence. Assuming Harry Maguire misses out against Croatia on Sunday, the three-man defence included Kyle Walker, John Stones and Tyrone Mings, with Villa defender Mings pipping Wolves' Conor Coady by just 700 votes.

West Ham's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Mason Mount were clear favourites in the central midfield roles, with a front three of Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and Phil Foden.

Image: SkySports.com readers' England XI vs Croatia

Grealish and Foden were overwhelming favourites to flank Kane in the front three, with the Villa man receiving 28,700 votes, and the City youngster receiving 23,400.

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho was next in line with 12,400 votes, Man Utd's Marcus Rashford received 11,100 and Raheem Sterling 4,200.

Jasper Taylor is joined by Rob Dorsett, Nick Wright and Gerard Brand for a definitive debate on the biggest England talking point ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday: who will start at Wembley?

In part one, Rob brings us all the latest insight from St George's Park, while the panel run through the formation and defence

In part two (22:31), it's all about the midfield and forward line. Is there a chance Rashford and Sterling start over Foden and Grealish? And should England look to play two defensive midfielders in the knockout stages?

And in part three (42:27), the SkySports.com readers' XI is revealed, and both Nick and Gerard pick their surprise impact player from England's squad.

