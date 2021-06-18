Reece James and Luke Shaw being considered for England starts against Scotland at Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate is considering changing both his full-backs and starting with Reece James and Luke Shaw against Scotland at Euro 2020 on Friday.

Kyle Walker started England's opening group-stage win against Croatia at right-back on Sunday, while Kieran Trippier played out of position as the starting left-back for the 1-0 victory at Wembley.

Chelsea right-back James, 21, has not played since his club beat Premier League champions Manchester City to win the Champions League on May 29.

Manchester United left-back Shaw started the 1-0 pre-tournament friendly win against Romania on June 6, but was an unused substitute against Croatia.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell - the other recognised left-back in Southgate's Euros squad - was not named in the 23-man matchday squad for their first game of the tournament.

England will qualify for the last 16 with victory against Steve Clarke's Scotland, who opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic on Friday.

Meanwhile, Southgate has confirmed centre-back Harry Maguire will be involved against Scotland.

The Manchester United defender has not played since he suffered a high ankle sprain against Aston Villa in the Premier League on May 9.