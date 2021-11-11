Gareth Southgate's England selection dilemma: How injury and illness have caused problems ahead of crucial World Cup Qualifier with Albania

Gareth Southgate has a real dilemma ahead of England's crucial World Cup Qualifier on Friday against Albania, especially in midfield.

England need four points from their final two games in Group I but while Monday's trip to San Marino should be a formality, Southgate's injury- and illness-hit side look set for a nervy night against an in-form Albania at Wembley.

In the build-up to these games, there have been some real problems for Southgate, with players being ill, injured and pulling out of the squad.

Mason Mount has not joined up with the squad yet because he has had an operation removing his wisdom teeth and has not fully recovered from that. It is unclear if he is going to be involved against San Marino on Monday - he is not available for the Albania match.

Luke Shaw has not joined up with the squad yet and is unavailable for Friday night because he suffered concussion in the Manchester derby. He is going through concussion protocols at the moment and it remains to be seen whether he will link up with the squad.

James Ward-Prowse (illness) and Marcus Rashford (fitness) pulled out of the squad. Then there was a real blow in Declan Rice pulling out with illness.

What a crucial player he's become to England and the way Southgate wants his England side to play. He will not play in either of the games.

In midfield, England have looked at their best when they have had Rice and Kalvin Phillips. Phillips was missing for last month's qualifiers due to injury, now Rice is missing this month.

Southgate has to work out what he wants to do in midfield in his absence.

Is it going to be Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson coming in next to Phillips? Or will it be 18-year-old Jude Bellingham? Two different kinds of players at different stages of their career.

Because this is such an important game, maybe Southgate will go with the experience of Henderson.

We are really getting to the crucial stage now but a lot of people will be looking at this group and thinking, 'we're in a group with Andorra, San Marino, Albania… surely they should have already qualified?' But it is going to go to the final game against San Marino on Monday.

England need at least a point against Albania - and they should not be underestimated.

They have been in very good form recently, beating Hungary home and away, and it's going to be a very tough game.

England need Kane to step up in this big moment

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane shrugged off questions about his form and focus in the pre-match press conference ahead of England's decisive qualifier against Albania but the form of the country's captain is a worry in a moment when he will be needed to step up.

"With one goal in 11 Premier League appearances, Kane's numbers for Tottenham have been plainly below par. However, his three goals in four games for England this term have covered up some underwhelming displays for his country, too.

"A brilliant long-range shot away to Poland was a reminder of his quality after a performance which was far short of his best level, while his substitution with 14 minutes to play and England searching for a winner against Hungary last time out was a surprise given his reputation but not on the evidence of what he had contributed in that match.

"The problems which have affected his Tottenham form have translated to the international stage: drifting too deep, not being in dangerous positions when his side attack, failing to fire off his usual number of shots, and not being found regularly enough by team-mates.

"With Antonio Conte coming into Spurs and Kane hopefully shaking off the disappointments of the summer - both with his failed club transfer and country's defeat in the Euros final - his form will surely pick up over the course of this season. His quality and importance to England is not in doubt.

"But with England set for a nervy Friday night at Wembley, these are the moments when you want your big players to step forward and take responsibility. England expects from Kane this week."

The 2022 World Cup is taking place in Qatar in the winter months rather than the usual summer ones, due to the heat.

The tournament kicks off on Monday November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor with a match that will feature the host country.

The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.

The tournament will feature 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Four matches will be played each day during the group stage, which will run over a 12-day period and see winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Matches will only be assigned to particular venues after the finals draw, so organisers can choose optimal kick-off times to suit television audiences in different countries, as well as supporters out in Qatar.

The finals draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022, after the March window for international fixtures.

Unlike at Euro 2020, there will be a third-place play-off game on December 17.

Group stage: November 21- December 2

Round of 16: December 3-6

Quarter-finals: December 9/10

Semi-finals: December 13/14

Final: December 18