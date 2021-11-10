Declan Rice drops out of England squad for World Cup qualifiers as he struggles with illness

Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad due to illness.

The West Ham midfielder will now miss the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

A statement from the FA read: "Having been unable to train due to illness since reporting to St. George's Park, the midfielder has returned to West Ham United and will play no part in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"No additions to the squad are planned at this moment in time. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are still yet to link up with the group and continue to be assessed following dental surgery and concussion respectively."

