Kieran Tierney pulls out of Scotland squad for Nations League ties

Kieran Tierney has withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League games against Albania and Israel.

The full-back has been pulled out on medical advice and will return to Celtic.

Alex McLeish will not call up a replacement for the Albania game, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old is the latest in a series of call-offs for McLeish, with the likes of John McGinn, Charlie Mulgrew, Kevin McDonald, Stephen O'Donnell and Craig Gordon also withdrawing.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was called up as a replacement but then had to withdraw himself due to injury.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has had to deal with injury problems

Sheffield United's John Fleck has been called up to the Scotland squad and will be in contention for Tuesday's game against Israel but will not travel to Albania.

Scotland are second in the three-team Group C1 in the Nations League with three points, but have a game in hand on Israel.

Kieran Tierney

Tierney has already made 26 appearances in all competitions for Celtic this season and played in Scotland's Nations League win over Albania at Hampden, as well as their defeat to Israel last month.