Wales boss Ryan Giggs hopes Gareth Bale ends season positively following Real Madrid struggles

Wales boss Ryan Giggs was pleased with Gareth Bale's performance against Croatia

Ryan Giggs hopes Gareth Bale can finish the season on a high with Wales after a disappointing campaign at Real Madrid.

Giggs' side meet Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football, with precious European Qualifier points at stake.

Wales hope to claw back the three-point deficit on Group E leaders Hungary and are looking to captain Bale to end his goal drought at the Groupama Arena.

The Real Madrid star has gone three months without a goal for club and country and has suffered huge frustration in Spain after losing his first-team place towards the end of the season.

"I was happy with Gareth's performance in Croatia," Giggs said of the 2-1 defeat in Osijek on Saturday which saw Wales drop to third place in the group.

"He had a couple of chances and on another day they go in. It was his first game in six weeks, we had a great build-up in Portugal and a great week at Colliers Park (training facility in Wrexham).

"Gareth grew into the game, not playing for six weeks that might be understandable. Hopefully he's saving it for Hungary."

Some 3,000 seats will be unfilled at the venue after UEFA ordered a partial stadium closure following the behaviour of Hungary supporters in Slovakia in March.

Hungary fans were found guilty of racist behaviour, vandalism and the setting off of fireworks. The Hungarian Football Federation must display a banner with the wording 'EqualGame' on it in the closed sector.

"There will be less fans in the stadium but I understand it's a very good atmosphere," Giggs said when asked about the threat of racism from Hungary fans.

"I've talked before about sanctions on racism not being strong enough. They need to be stronger.

"But for me it's all about concentrating on the game. I've got enough to worry about with winning this game."