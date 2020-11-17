Steven Davis: Northern Ireland captain to miss Nations League game vs Romania

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has left the squad for personal reasons and will miss Wednesday's Nations League game with Romania.
Ian Baraclough's side are on the brink of relegation to League C following their 2-1 defeat to Austria, and must beat Romania at Windsor Park - live on Sky Sports Mix - to have any chance of survival.
Rangers midfielder Davis, 35, was recently compared to Andres Iniesta after becoming Northern Ireland's most capped player, but will not be present as they attempt to end their Nations League curse, losing eight of their nine games in total across the competition.
- Baraclough: It's not 'end of era' for NI
- Austria late show stuns Northern Ireland
- Nations League: What's at stake in final games?
Northern Ireland could yet secure survival - but it will depend on Norway's coronavirus predicament - with Romania expected to be awarded three points following the cancellation of their match with them, although there are other options including the drawing of lots, which are also possible.
UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body met on Monday and Northern Ireland's fate should be known before they host Romania.
Trending
- David Silva has Real Sociedad daring to dream
- Would a sporting director work at Man Utd?
- Brundle: Hamilton humbled rivals in an immense F1 test
- Klopp delighted with 'wonderful' new Kirkby facility
- £1bn since Fergie: Man Utd's transfers assessed
- Our England Euros XIs - now pick yours!
- AJ standby opponent or 'precautions' for Pulev?
- FREE LIVE GOLF: Saudi Ladies Team International
- Chilwell trains as all England players test negative
- Brazil confirm Telles negative coronavirus result
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
Davis played all 120 minutes of Thursday's 2-1 extra-time defeat to Slovakia in the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final and was a second-half substitute as Northern Ireland lost 2-1 to Austria in Vienna on Sunday, his 124th international appearance.
Davis' absence will further limit Baraclough's options for Wednesday's match, with Niall McGinn already ruled out through injury while George Saville also left the squad for personal reasons prior to the Austria trip.