Hibernian boss Neil Lennon dismisses 'speculation' linking him to Republic of Ireland

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has dismissed "speculation" linking him with the vacant Republic of Ireland manager role.

The Football Association of Ireland are searching for a successor to Martin O'Neill after he stepped down earlier this week, but Lennon says he has not heard from them.

"Look it is just speculation. I am flattered if there is a link but I have not seen anything or heard anything regarding myself," Lennon said.

"All I have been doing is concentrating on us getting back into form because that is important."

Lennon has strong ties to O'Neill, having played under him at both Leicester City and Celtic, and believes the 66-year-old still has plenty to offer.

"I am sorry to see Martin go because he had such a huge influence on my career, 10 years I played under him," Lennon said.

"He did some great things with the Republic and I am sure he will come again because he is brilliant.

"He did say he is looking for his next challenge or adventure so he has obviously still got the hunger burning away there. You can see it constantly on the touchline.

"His competitive record was not that bad at all. It is part of the job I suppose, nothing lasts forever and I am sure he will be back."