Women's World Cup: Katie McCabe included in Republic of Ireland squad as Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell miss out

Katie McCabe has been included in Republic of Ireland's first World Cup squad, but Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell miss out.

Arsenal midfielder McCabe will captain the Republic of Ireland in their maiden major tournament, with their first game against co-hosts Australia on July 20.

After naming a 31-player training squad, Vera Pauw has narrowed her squad down to 23 with a few key names missing out.

Mannion was attempting to regain her fitness after suffering a knee injury at the end of the season. She has already recovered from two ACL injuries in her career.

Mannion returned to Manchester United's training ground in Carrington this week and had posted a picture of an Aer Lingus plane on social media.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Campbell left the team's training base last weekend after Pauw said she was undergoing return-to-play protocols following a lengthy lay-off since being released by Liverpool. Campbell has struggled for fitness of late.

Her former Liverpool team-mate Leanne Kiernan spent most of the season on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained on the opening day of the campaign. She played 45 minutes in Ireland's friendly against Zambia last week but misses out on selection.

Birmingham's Jamie Finn was part of the starting XI that beat Scotland to reach the World Cup and is one of the shock exclusions. She has fallen down the pecking order in midfield, and has been named as a training player, along with Sophie Whitehouse and Harriet Scott.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Republic of Ireland coach Vera Pauw talks about the "unbelievable" night when her team qualified for the World Cup for the first time

In terms of players included in the squad, 18-year-old Abbie Larkin, who plays for Shamrock Rovers, will be travelling to the tournament, while Ruesha Littlejohn has also been selected after her release from Aston Villa at the end of the season.

West Ham's Izzy Atkinson was not included in the original 31-player training squad, but has received a call-up after Campbell dropped out due to injury.

Republic of Ireland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh.

Defenders: Heather Payne, Aine O'Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Claire O'Riordan, Megan Connolly, Chole Mustaki, Izzy Atkinson.

Midfielders: Katie McCabe, Denise O'Sullivan, Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ciara Grant, Sinead Farrelly, Lucy Quinn.

Forwards: Kyra Carusa, Amber Barrett, Marissa Sheva, Abbie Larkin.

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.