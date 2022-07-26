England vs Germany at Wembley? It doesn't get better than that, says Germany captain Alexandra Popp

Germany captain and semi-final goalscorer Alexandra Popp says it "doesn't get better" than facing England at Wembley in Sunday's Euro 2022 final.

Popp scored both goals as Germany reached their ninth European Championship final in 11 outings, beating France 2-1 in Milton Keynes.

It sets up a mouthwatering clash with the Lionesses and will be a replay of the 2009 Euros final, which Germany went on to win 6-2.

Popp said after the game: "I can't put it into words. We played an amazing game and threw everything in. We are incredibly happy; nobody expected us. We're in the final at Wembley against England - it doesn't get any better than that.

"We earned our self-confidence in all the games. The team is just great; they have my back and are happy with me after my whole story of suffering. Now it's time to regenerate quickly."

The striker is now level with England striker Beth Mead for the Euro 2022 Golden Boot, with both players having scored six goals so far. Popp, however, has netted in every game so far, while Mead did not find the net against Spain in the quarter-final.

But the Germany captain says she is not focused on the individual accolade, adding: "It's not my priority; my priority is to win the Euro. If I have the chance to crown the title with that achievement, it would be nice - but if it doesn't happen, then I'll still be happy."

Voss-Tecklenburg: Pure pride in totally deserved win

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg believes her side deserved to be in Sunday's final, but did described the semi-final as "exhausting".

"I feel pure pride for this achievement and these players from numbers one to 23," she said. "We have worked so hard and have become such a tight-knit bunch who support each other on the field. We totally deserved to win.

"France made a change for the second half after only having one shot on goal before the break. We knew that they could do more offensively and hurt us. It was a terrific team effort and that's what we wanted. It worked out in the end but it was super-exciting and super-exhausting."

Image: Alexandra Popp scored twice for Germany in their 2-1 win against France

Looking ahead to facing England for their record-extending ninth European title, Voss-Tecklenburg added: "It will be a great football feast, it's a classic game and England has been incredible in this tournament, every single game full of dynamics, loads and loads of goals, but the first 30 minutes against Sweden showed you can hurt them.

"We will play in Wembley in front of 80,000 most of them probably for England, very few for us but we are accepting the challenge.

"I am very proud. I look forward a lot to this game, this will be an incredible final."

Diacre questions shorter recovery time

Image: Corinne Diacre consoles her players after France's Euro 2022 exit

Germany played their quarter-final two days earlier than France, who also had to contend with extra time, ahead of the clash in Milton Keynes, and France manager Corinne Diacre believes 48 hours more could have made a difference to the match.

"We saw that some of the French players were maybe not on par with their normal level of fitness, but we didn't give up, we didn't throw in the towel," she said.

"Maybe if we had 48 hours more [rest)] it would have been different. I don't know what the players would have looked like, but I don't think we should take this win away from Germany.

Image: Kadidiatou Diani's fierce shot was turned home by goalkeeper Merle Frohms for France's equaliser

"We came up against a very strong and beautifully athletic team. The disappointment is quite heavy in the air right now and we need to stick together.

"Obviously disappointment is the overriding feeling right now because we have lost this match, but we have got foundations to build on and we just need a bit of time.

"This was not our night, maybe it was just not our competition this year. We are building something strong together, a hard-working group and a group that doesn't like to lose."

The knock-out phase...

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England 2-1 Spain (AET)

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany 2-0 Austria

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden 1-0 Belgium

Saturday July 23

Quarter-final 4: France 1-0 Netherlands (AET)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: England 4-0 Sweden

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Germany 2-1 France

Final

Sunday July 31

England vs Germany - kick-off 5pm, Wembley

