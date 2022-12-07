Hansi Flick to remain Germany manager despite World Cup group-stage exit

Hansi Flick will remain as Germany coach despite the four-time World Cup winners exiting this year's tournament in the group stages.

He will remain in charge of the country until at least Euro 2024 in Germany, at the end of his existing contract.

Flick only took charge of the national team last year, on the back of leading Bayern Munich to the Champions League and two Bundesliga titles in as many years.

He succeeded Joachim Low, who led Germany to the World Cup in 2014, before a shock group-stage exit in 2018 and a last-16 defeat by England at Euro 2020 last year.

Under Flick, they were unable to reach the knockouts for a second straight World Cup thanks in large part to a 2-1 defeat by Japan, with a draw against Spain and victory over Costa Rica insufficient to send them through.

Flick attended a meeting with German FA president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke on Wednesday, after which they said the federation had "full confidence" in the manager to lead them through to the next tournament.

"We as a team can achieve much more than we showed in Qatar," Flick said in a statement. "We missed a big opportunity there. We'll learn our lessons from it."

Flick said he was optimistic about Euro 2024 and that he has confidence in the path Neuendorf and Watzke agreed to.

"We want all of Germany to rally behind the national team again at the 2024 European Championship at home," said Flick, who faced criticism for his team selection and tactics against group rivals Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in Qatar.

Germany are already looking for a replacement for Oliver Bierhoff, who resigned from his role as managing director of the country's senior and youth teams earlier this week.