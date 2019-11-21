David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Fulham vs QPR, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

How will Fulham get on without Aleksandar Mitrovic? He has been so, so important to them since he arrived at the club and his suspension is a huge blow for this west London derby.

QPR have hit the buffers in recent weeks, and are without a win in four. Maybe the international break will have given them a chance to recharge their batteries and they can grab a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Cardiff, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Charlton are another side who will feel the international break came at the right time after a slump in their form lately. Twenty-two points from their first 16 games is still a fantastic return, though, considering their pre-season expectations.

This is a wonderful opportunity for Neil Harris, who takes charge of his first Cardiff game. It will be interesting to see how he tries to deviate from Neil Warnock's style of play early on as the squad has very much been shaped in his image. I'll back a bit of new manager bounce and an away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Inconsistency is plaguing Derby's season, and they will have had two weeks to dwell on that defeat to bitter rivals Nottingham Forest.

Preston proved they can win away at Charlton at the start of November and this is another chance for them to lay down a marker. I think they will do just that.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

It was never going to be easy for Luton on their return to the Championship after such a long time away, but four defeats on the spin has left them in real jeopardy of dropping into the bottom three.

Leeds returned to form before the international break and will fancy their chances of making it three wins in a row. I can't see past an away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Can anyone stop West Brom? They look like they have got the quality to really charge to promotion this season, especially with Slaven Bilic at the helm.

Sheffield Wednesday have now got a potential points deduction looming over them, and it must feel like Deja Vu for Garry Monk. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Hull, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It really couldn't have gone much worse for Jonathan Woodgate so far. They have picked up just two wins all season and find themselves in the relegation zone heading into Sunday's game.

Hull on their day can give anyone a game in this league, and with Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki they could carve through Boro at the Riverside.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Southend vs Oxford, Saturday 3pm

It has not been the start Sol Campbell would have been hoping for at Southend. They picked up their first win last week in the Leasing.Com Trophy, but before then it was four defeats in the row in league and FA Cup.

Oxford are on the cusp of a play-off place and have scored a bundle of goals this season, but I think Southend could cause a bit of a surprise.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Newport vs Oldham, Saturday 3pm

Has the recent speculation around Michael Flynn impacted upon Newport's form? Their performances over the last couple of years will see him linked with all kinds of jobs and they have lost two in a row now.

Oldham are in no kind of form and find themselves at the wrong end of League Two. Dino Maamria hasn't had the required impact so far and I don't think they'll get anything from Rodney Parade.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Blackburn vs Barnsley: 0-1 (14/1)

Brentford vs Reading: 2-1 (15/2)

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest: 1-2 (10/1)

Huddersfield vs Birmingham: 2-1 (9/1)

Stoke vs Wigan: 2-1 (8/1)

Swansea vs Millwall: 2-0 (8/1)