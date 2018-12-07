Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham's aim is to win Premier League title 'one day'

Mauricio Pochettino says the top four is the best Spurs can hope for this season

Mauricio Pochettino believes the top four is the best Tottenham can aim for this season, but hopes to win the Premier League "one day".

Spurs currently sit in third place in the league, six points adrift of Liverpool and eight short of current leaders Manchester City.

Both rival sides invested heavily in the summer, while Tottenham made Premier League history by being the first team to not make a single signing since the transfer window's inception in 2003.

When discussing his side's chances this season and whether achieving a top-four finish was the best Spurs could aim for, Pochettino was forthcoming.

Despite not making any summer signings, Tottenham find themselves in third

"Yes, I think the first step is to try to be consistent in the top four. It is proved that it is not easy because Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, City, United now Everton or Leicester are at our level of investment," he told Sky Sports.

"When you compare investment we are in the same position as Everton, West Ham, Southampton, Leicester and Fulham but we are so far from the big sides like City and United but in points, we are closer to them."

Pochettino says that while the ambition is to consistently win games, securing the domestic title or a European honour may be something that happens "one day."

Pochettino feels investment in the team is needed once the stadium is paid off

"Of course the ambition as always is about winning games, we hope to win a title like the Premier League or Champions League one day and, if we are lucky with the draw, maybe arrive in some final like the FA Cup or League Cup and have the possibility to play in a final and win some cups.

"But the objective is always the Premier League and the Champions League.

"I think it is so obvious that the club is putting in a massive effort with the new stadium and the facilities and then, of course, when the stadium is paid for, we need to invest in the team so that we can be close, to win, and challenge."