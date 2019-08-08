Alex Iwobi: Everton hopeful of signing Arsenal midfielder

Arsenal rejected a bid of £30m for midfielder Alex Iwobi earlier this week

Everton are hopeful of completing the £35m Deadline Day signing of Alex Iwobi from Arsenal, Sky Sports News understands.

A deal sheet is thought to have been submitted to the Premier League for the transfer which will see Everton pay Arsenal an initial £28m, rising to £35m.

Iwobi is undergoing his Everton medical in London.

Everton saw a £30m bid rejected for Nigeria international Iwobi on Wednesday, but Sky Sports News reported that the Toffees were expected to return with an improved offer before the deadline.

The 23-year-old is under contract at the Emirates until 2022 and made 35 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals and assisting seven.

Everton had been trying to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, but the Eagles' £80m valuation of the winger put them off.

Palace already turned down a £70m-plus-players offer from Everton for Zaha, who will stay at Selhurst Park.

