Premier League reports and highlights - matchday 16

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's double gave Duncan Ferguson a perfect start as Everton caretaker as they beat Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Thrust into his first managerial role following the departure of Marco Silva on Thursday, Ferguson was celebrating wildly on the touchline inside five minutes when Richarlison headed Djibril Sidibe's cross past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Calvert-Lewin doubled Everton's lead against the run of play shortly after the break and though Mateo Kovacic hit back for Chelsea three minutes later, Calvert-Lewin poked home late on to seal a valuable home victory.

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points - until Sunday at least - as they eased to a 3-0 win against Bournemouth, who lost Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson to injury.

Jurgen Klopp's side were barely made to sweat at the Vitality Stadium, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (35) opened up the scoring just a minute after Ake - who had been Bournemouth's best defender until that point - to an apparent hamstring strain.

Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah combined for Liverpool's next two goals, with the former slotting home just before the break (44) before Salah produced a cool finish not long after the restart (54).

Heung-Min Son scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Tottenham hammered Burnley 5-0.

The Tottenham forward picked up the ball on the edge of his own box and skipped past a flurry of challenges as he surged to the other end of the field before coolly slotting home (32) the hosts' third of the afternoon.

Spurs had already stunned their visitors with two quickfire goals - Harry Kane lashed in a stunner of his own with just four minutes on the clock before Lucas Moura (9) tucked in from close range. Another powerful Kane finish (54) maintained Spurs' dominance at the start of the second period and Sissoko added gloss (74) as Jose Mourinho's side moved six points off the top four.

Watford ended a run of three defeats with a goalless stalemate against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

New head coach Nigel Pearson was watching from the stands as caretaker boss Hayden Mullins oversaw duties from the dugout for the second game running.

Watford had the better openings, with Ismaila Sarr impressing, but the breakthrough remained elusive.

