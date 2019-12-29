Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions for a bumper day of Premier League action this weekend.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal will welcome back Calum Chambers from suspension for Sunday's Premier League clash with London rivals Chelsea.

Defender Chambers missed the Boxing Day draw at Bournemouth having picked up his fifth top-flight booking of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli will be assessed on the hamstring injury which kept him sidelined at the Vitality Stadium, while Rob Holding (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are absent.

Chelsea full-backs Marcos Alonso and Reece James will be given last-minute fitness checks ahead of the short trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Alonso and James both missed out on the Blues' 2-0 home loss to Southampton on Boxing Day through injury and will be handed late fitness tests.

Boss Frank Lampard could rotate resources again to combat the festive fixture glut, with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic possibly restored to the starting line-up.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have never lost a Premier League home game against Chelsea when they've scored the first goal, winning 11 and drawing four of their 15 such games.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

With two games in four days, Liverpool are likely to make changes to the side that beat Leicester 4-0.

There is good news for the Premier League leaders, with Jordan Henderson expected to be fine after going off injured at the King Power Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp insisting it was just a kick on the shin.

Klopp also confirmed Rhian Brewster is close to returning after injury.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could stick to a winning formula after he named an unchanged side for the win over Manchester City on Friday.

The likes of Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, Ruben Vinagre, Ryan Bennett and Max Kilman are options if changes are needed.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (back) continues his recovery, along with centre-back Willy Boly (fractured leg) and Bruno Jordao (ankle).

Liverpool vs Wolves

Stat of the match: Wolves have lost 15 of their last 17 top-flight away games against Liverpool, winning the other two, 1-0 in January 1984 and December 2010. Wolves have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 league visits to Anfield.

Manchester City will be without goalkeeper Ederson through suspension against Sheffield United after he was sent off in their last-gasp defeat at Wolves.

Claudio Bravo is set to deputise in goal while Sergio Aguero should feature again after making his first start in five weeks at Molineux, only to be taken off following Ederson's red card.

Gabriel Jesus missed the Wolves game through illness, while playmaker David Silva (leg) and defender John Stones (hamstring) are out, with centre-back Aymeric Laporte and winger Leroy Sane (both knee) long-term absentees.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder confirmed he will check on a "couple" of players who picked up knocks in the 1-1 draw with Watford, as well as a couple suffering from fatigue.

Lys Mousset could return to the starting line-up at the Etihad if Wilder decides to make changes up front.

Stat of the match: Man City have never lost a Premier League match against Sheffield United (W3 D3), with this the first such meeting since a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane in December 2006.