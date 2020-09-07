Newcastle: Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis close to signing

4:54 Newcastle are closing in on a triple signing with England striker Callum Wilson arriving to complete his transfer from Bournemouth on Monday morning Newcastle are closing in on a triple signing with England striker Callum Wilson arriving to complete his transfer from Bournemouth on Monday morning

Newcastle are close to signing three new players - Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis and free agent Ryan Fraser.

Fraser, 26, will undergo his medical on Monday, a day after Wilson who is awaiting his test results and is in the process of formalising his deal ahead of a £20m move from Bournemouth.

Lewis is set for a medical on Tuesday after Norwich accepted a £15m offer - as Newcastle prepare to announce a triple swoop for players, including two from relegated sides.

Wilson and Fraser hold the record for most combined goals in a Premier League season (12) - set during the 2017/18 campaign for Bournemouth - while Lewis, 22, had been a target for Liverpool earlier in the transfer window, and is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Scotland international Fraser has been a free agent since his Bournemouth contract ended in June, when he opted against signing an extension to play at the Vitality Stadium upon the restart of the Premier League season.

Fraser had been linked with a move to West Ham and Crystal Palace but, after having face-to-face discussions with Steve Bruce on Friday, he decided his future lies on Tyneside.

Fraser was keen to know if Newcastle had landed his friend and former team-mate before making his final decision as he wanted to ensure they could rekindle their partnership at St James' Park.

Wilson, meanwhile, was subject to a bidding war between Aston Villa and Newcastle over the weekend, with Villa withdrawing their £21m bid for the 28-year-old striker after hearing of his preference to move to Tyneside.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that Newcastle had held initial talks with Fraser but were still to agree personal terms, with the winger keen on moving to the North East to be closer to his family in Aberdeen.

Fraser joined Bournemouth for £400,000 in January 2013 when they were a League One side, and during his time at the club they were promoted twice as the Cherries reached the top-flight for the first time in their history in 2015.

He went on to make 229 appearances during his six-and-a-half-year stay at the Vitality Stadium - scoring 30 goals for the club in that time - and previously attracted interest from Arsenal.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain interested in a deal for former player Matt Ritchie, who signed a new Newcastle deal in March - although the midfielder's wages may be an issue.

