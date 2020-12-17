Morgan Sanson: Three Premier League clubs chase January move for Marseille midfielder

Three unnamed Premier League clubs are chasing a January deal for Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.

The France international almost left the club in the summer and, with Marseille now out of the Champions League, he could be a notable transfer to England next month.

However, Marseille are said to want at least £22.5m (€25m) for him - despite the ongoing financial crisis hitting French football.

Image: Sanson could be on the move in January

Clubs have lost significant revenue after the league's main broadcaster stopped making payments in October, and there have been concerns in France that a January sale of Ligue 1's best players is inevitable.

Sanson has been tracked by a number of Premier League clubs over the last few years including Tottenham, who looked at him closely before signing Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in 2019.

The summer window may have only closed in October, but attentions are turning to what business can be done in January. Here's what we know so far...

When does the window open?

The transfer window in England for the Premier League and Sky Bet EFL will open on January 2 and close on February 1, 2021.

The Bundesliga and Ligue 1 windows will also opener on January 2 while La Liga and Serie A will begin their trading on January 4.

What deals can be done?

As usual, players can be bought and sold across Europe and beyond. Loan deals are also able to be completed during the month-long window.

Is there going to be another domestic transfer window?

At the time of writing, there is no indication that there will be another extended domestic transfer window between Premier League and EFL clubs.

In the summer, English sides were still able to do business for a further 11 days after the first deadline on October 5. The second domestic window closed on October 16, although Premier League clubs were only able to buy from EFL clubs and not among themselves.

This saw the likes of Said Benrahma, Joe Rodon and Karlan Grant secure moves from Championship clubs into the top flight.

