Tottenham offer stadium to NHS as Covid-19 vaccine hub

Tottenham have offered use of their stadium to the NHS as a potential venue for administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

The £1bn venue was used during the first lockdown for antenatal care and it is currently also being used as a testing centre.

There are now two approved vaccines being rolled out in the community, with the most vulnerable members of society being prioritised.

Professional footballers, however, will not be among the first vaccinated despite the Premier League revealing a record 40 positive tests on Tuesday.

Twenty-eight positive results were returned out of 1,311 tests taken between December 28 and December 31, with a further 12 new positives recorded from 984 tests conducted between January 1 and January 3.

Eighteen individuals tested positive in last week's Premier League coronavirus results, which were recorded between December 21-27 and had been the highest total.

Everton vs Manchester City on December 28, Tottenham vs Fulham on December 30 and Burnley vs Fulham on January 3 were all forced to be postponed amid coronavirus outbreaks at City and Fulham.

The Premier League has not discussed the possibility of a circuit break for the season despite the growing number of postponed matches.

Premier League rules out private supplies of coronavirus vaccine for clubs

Last week it was reported that the Premier League was continuing to rule out attempting to source a private supply of coronavirus vaccine despite a recent flurry of postponements of top-flight matches.

It was revealed at the start of December that the league had ruled out any move to secure its own supply, and it is understood recent developments have not changed that position.

The league is understood to believe that the most vulnerable in society should receive the vaccine first, and in any case, at present, demand outstrips supply and governments around the world have bought up stocks before manufacturers have even produced them.

It is understood clubs have expressed a willingness to assist with the rollout of vaccines, which will now be able to take place on a much greater scale following the approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Brighton are understood to be willing to help in any way they can if approached to do so.