David Luiz: Arsenal defender faces spell on sidelines with knee injury and may require surgery

David Luiz faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury that may require surgery, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The 33-year-old was absent from Arsenal's 3-0 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday with a knee problem but did play the full 90 minutes when the Gunners drew 3-3 with West Ham before the international break.

Luiz will definitely miss the next few weeks according to Arteta, as the club discuss with doctors whether the Brazilian defender requires surgery.

Image: Luiz missed Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday

"There are a few possibilities - being a little bit more conservative on the treatment, or having to go through surgery," Arteta said of Luiz, who is out of contract in the summer.

"We are talking with the doctors right now to make the right decision on that, but it looks like he will be out for a few weeks at least.

"It depends on what decision we will take. If it's more conservative it will be short-term, if it's a little bit more radical what he needs, obviously it will take longer."

Image: Kieran Tierney is a doubt for Arsenal's Europa League tie with Slavia Prague

Arsenal's preparations for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague suffered a separate setback as Kieran Tierney was withdrawn before half-time against Liverpool with a knee problem.

Tierney is a doubt for that match and Arteta confirmed they do not yet know the severity of the injury.

Arteta added: "He felt something in his knee and he was in pain so it looks like he will be injured, but we don't know for how long."

Arteta apologised for Arsenal's insipid performance against Liverpool, admitting his players should have lost by a bigger margin.

Liverpool were back to their scintillating best at the Emirates Stadium as they dominated Arsenal and secured a 3-0 win courtesy of two goals from substitute Diogo Jota either side of a Mohamed Salah strike.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Arsenal

Arteta told Sky Sports: "We completely deserved to lose the game. They were better in every department and deserved to win the game with the margin they had, or even more. I accept responsibility for the way we played today.

"At the moment I am in shock. I didn't expect that because of the way the team trained."