Hanna Bennison: Everton break transfer record to sign Sweden international from Rosengard

Everton have broken their transfer record to sign Sweden international midfielder Hanna Bennison from Rosengard.

The 18-year-old has joined Everton on a four-year contract for a "substantial six-figure sum", making it one of the most high-profile moves of the summer along with Lauren James' switch from Manchester United to Chelsea.

Bennison is the third member of the Sweden team that won silver at the Olympic Games to join Everton this summer, joining defender Nathalie Bjorn and attacker Anna Anvegard at the club.

"It feels amazing to be here. I'm still young, I need to learn a lot, and I think this is the perfect environment for me to grow," Bennison said.

"I like the league in England and we have a very good manager in Willie Kirk. I've spoken to him, and the way sees my game is the way see myself.

"I think Everton has something big happening - we have a really good squad with a lot of good players.

"I know the club wants to play in the Champions League. That's one of my goals, too, and I hope I can help the team reach that."

Bennison made her senior debut for Rosengard in 2018 aged just 15 and was part of the side that won the domestic title in Sweden the following season.

Her international debut came in 2019 against the United States and she has since gone on to make seven appearances for the national side.

Everton manager Kirk added: "Hanna was highly sought after and there was a lot of competition for her signature.

"I'm delighted the club has backed my judgement, making sure we were in as strong a position as possible to be successful in her acquisition.

"She'll play a big part for us, not just this season, but in the long-term. She's at a fantastic level but there is still so much more to come, considering she's only 18.

"Moving away from home for the first time can be a big stress in a young player's life. We just need to make sure we support her and that she settles in. That will give her the platform to perform on the pitch.

"I think having [Sweden teammates] Anna and Nathalie here will help. That's great for us and for Hanna."

