Man City to face Real Madrid in Women's Champions League second qualifying round

Manchester City have been drawn to face Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League's second qualifying round.
Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague, while Glasgow City meet Swiss outfit Servette.
Sunday's draw also saw seven-time Champions League winners Lyon pitted against Levante, who beat Celtic in the previous qualifying round.
- Lucy Bronze undergoes knee surgery
- Australia international Hayley Raso joins Man City
- Esme Morgan targeting place in England Euro 2022 squad
Arsenal advanced through that round with a 4-0 win over Kazhakstan's Okzhetpes on Wednesday - their first competitive match under new boss Jonas Eidevall - and a 3-1 victory against PSV Eindhoven on Saturday, both in Moscow.
The second qualifying round, the final step before the revamped competition's group stage, will take place with the first legs happening on August 31 and September 1, and the second legs the following week.
Trending
- Tuchel: I questioned Chelsea's decision to sack 'legend' Lampard
- FREE LIVE STREAM: AIG Women's Open
- Courageous Pacquiao outfought by Ugas
- Download Instructions
- The Hundred Finals LIVE!
- Arteta hopes signings will shape Arsenal future
- Grealish off the mark as City stroll to Norwich win
- Transfer Talk: Arsenal's summer assessed, who will leave?
- Wolves vs Spurs team news: Kane on the bench
- Cork and Limerick battle for history
Gareth Taylor's City, quarter-finalists last season, play a Real Madrid outfit who will be making their European debut.
This round will see 12 teams progress to the group stage, into which defending champions Barcelona, last term's runners-up Chelsea, and Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, the beaten semi-finalists in 2020-21, are direct entrants.
WSL on Sky: Big names, derby days and inspiring girls
The Women's Super League will have a new home from next season on Sky Sports. From world-class stars like Lucy Bronze and Vivianne Miedema to the potential end of the 'big three' - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - there are plenty of reasons to be excited.
Here, we look at why you should watch the WSL on Sky Sports this September...