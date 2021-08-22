Man City to face Real Madrid in Women's Champions League second qualifying round

Manchester City have been drawn to face Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League's second qualifying round.

Arsenal will take on Slavia Prague, while Glasgow City meet Swiss outfit Servette.

Sunday's draw also saw seven-time Champions League winners Lyon pitted against Levante, who beat Celtic in the previous qualifying round.

Arsenal advanced through that round with a 4-0 win over Kazhakstan's Okzhetpes on Wednesday - their first competitive match under new boss Jonas Eidevall - and a 3-1 victory against PSV Eindhoven on Saturday, both in Moscow.

The second qualifying round, the final step before the revamped competition's group stage, will take place with the first legs happening on August 31 and September 1, and the second legs the following week.

Gareth Taylor's City, quarter-finalists last season, play a Real Madrid outfit who will be making their European debut.

This round will see 12 teams progress to the group stage, into which defending champions Barcelona, last term's runners-up Chelsea, and Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, the beaten semi-finalists in 2020-21, are direct entrants.

