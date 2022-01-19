AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.

Tunisia are preparing for their first game of the tournament against Mali. As the highest-ranked team in a group that also includes Mauritania and Gambia, the Eagles of Carthage will go into the game as favourites and they beat Mali 1-0 in a friendly international back in June last year.

However Mali, who are also nicknamed the Eagles, are unbeaten in six World Cup qualification matches since and kept a clean sheet in all of them, scoring 11 goals along the way.

Tunisia's best showing in the continental competition came in 2004 when they won their only title, while Mali were runners-up in 1972 and finished third in 2012 and 2013.

Mondher Kebaier, Tunisia head coach, hopes his players adapt to challenging conditions, saying: "Since the first day we arrived here, I came two months ago and checked the accommodation conditions. We stopped because circumstances were difficult on all levels.

"When the crew arrived we saw the facilities that exist, we don't say it is different to others, these are circumstances we are used to, most of the players and staff have travelled a lot around Africa, and we know how to handle it as necessary.

"We are not here to blame the circumstances, we have an objective and that is representing Tunisia in the best possible way. Tunisia's history and heritage is going to motivate us to play the first rounds and go a long way."

Mauritania vs Gambia, 4pm, live on Sky Sports

Ivory Coast will face Equatorial Guinea in the second match of Group E on Wednesday at the Jubama Stadium in Douala. Pride is on the line for the Elephants, who have missed the opportunity for a second time running to be present on the world stage after finishing second to Cameroon in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

They have won the AFCON trophy twice with both titles coming against Ghana in lengthy penalty shoot-outs, in 1992 and 2015.

Ivory Coach head coach Patrice Beaumelle said: "Each team wants to start the competition well. We saw close matches, so I have a lot of respect for Equatorial Guinea I have played them many times, whether with Zambia or Ivory Coast in 2015.

"It has always been close games, so we expect a close game. It's up to us to be on the level and to play our football to try to start this competition well with three points."

AFCON 2021 groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results

Sunday January 9

Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday January 10

Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday January 11

Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday January 12

Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Group F: Mauritania vs Gambia, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday January 13

Group A: Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group A: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Friday January 14

Group B: Senegal vs Guinea, 1pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group B: Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group C: Morocco vs Comoros, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group C: Gabon vs Ghana, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Saturday January 15

Group D: Nigeria vs Sudan, 4pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sunday January 16

Group F: Gambia vs Mali, 1pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group F: Tunisia vs Mauritania, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Group E: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Monday January 17

Group A: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Tuesday January 18

Group B: Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group C: Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Wednesday January 19

Group D: Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday January 20

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group E: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group F: Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 2: Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Monday January 24

Game 3: Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 4: Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 6: Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 8: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports