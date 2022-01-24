Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker keen to stay in Europe amid interest from Al Nassr

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would prefer a move to a European club if he leaves the club in this transfer window.

There are a host of European clubs interested in the Gabon international, including Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Juventus, AC Milan and Sevilla, with Arsenal open to offers.

But Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are the only side to have made a concrete offer for Aubameyang at this stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has his say on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future and believes it is not the player with the issue, but the club.

They have asked to take the former Arsenal captain on loan, with an obligation to buy.

Aubameyang has 18 months left on his Arsenal contract and an exit in this transfer window would represent a saving of around £25m in wages for the Gunners.

Aubameyang has not featured for Arteta's side since the club's 2-1 defeat to Everton in the Premier League on December 6 after being stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary issue.

He has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season and scored four league goals.

The 32-year-old recently returned to London from the Africa Cup of Nations for medical examinations after being diagnosed with heart lesions following a positive coronavirus test.

However, after further checks in London he said: "My heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy".

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Arsenal game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Arsenal latest? Bookmark our Arsenal news page, check out Arsenal's fixtures and Arsenal's latest results, watch Arsenal goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Arsenal games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Arsenal as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.