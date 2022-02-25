Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Saturday as Everton host Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

Team News: Leeds have defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente available for their Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Koch had been expected to be out for longer following the head injury he suffered against Manchester United last weekend but has been declared fit along with Llorente, who was substituted at half-time in that match and missed the midweek loss to Liverpool.

Leeds provisional squad... Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Forshaw, Gelhardt, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Cresswell.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper (both hamstring) are still likely to be several weeks away from returning while there is no timeframe yet for striker Patrick Bamford's recovery from a foot problem but head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes he will be available this season.

Tottenham will be without Rodrigo Bentancur for the visit to Elland Road.

The Uruguayan suffered an ankle injury in the defeat to Burnley. Fellow midfielder Oliver Skipp (groin) and defender Japhet Tanganga (knee) also miss out.

Tottenham provisional squad... Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Opta stats

Leeds have won just one of their last eight Premier League games against Tottenham (D1 L6), though it did come in this exact fixture last season (3-1).

Spurs have won just two of their 13 Premier League away games against Leeds (D3 L8), with those victories coming in May 1996 (3-1) and January 2004 (1-0).

Leeds United have lost three of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 17 at Elland Road. They've not lost three consecutive top-flight home games since November 2003.

Raphinha has scored 40% of Leeds' Premier League home goals this season (6/15). Indeed, the Brazilian and Rodrigo (2) are the only Leeds players to score more than one league goal at Elland Road so far this term.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 10 goals in his eight Premier League games played in Yorkshire - only Alan Shearer (16) has scored more as a visiting player in the county than the England captain.

How to follow: Follow Leeds vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team News: Christian Eriksen should make his Brentford debut in Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle.

The Denmark international has built up his match fitness in behind-closed-doors fixtures and is in line to make a first competitive appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 in June last year.

Bees striker Ivan Toney has recovered from a calf issue, while defenders Mathias Jorgensen (thigh) and Julian Jeanvier (knee) and midfielder Tariqe Fosu (thigh) all remain sidelined.

Brentford provisional squad... Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have striker Allan Saint-Maximin available for the trip to west London.

The Frenchman has been in Monaco this week for specialised and intense treatment on the calf injury which kept him out of last weekend's 1-1 draw at West Ham and the Magpies will make a late decision on him.

Winger Ryan Fraser has recovered from a hamstring problem and Javier Manquillo's ankle injury is improving, but fellow full-back Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal), midfielder Matt Ritchie (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.

Newcastle provisional squad... Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Dummett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Opta stats

This is the first time Brentford have hosted Newcastle in a top-flight match, with all four previous such games coming in the second tier. The Bees won the first two (1935 and 1948), while Newcastle have won the most recent meetings (1992 and 2017).

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Brentford (W4 D1), netting 15 goals across these five games in a run stretching back to October 1992.

Brentford are winless in their last seven Premier League games, drawing one and losing six. No side is on a longer current run without a victory in the competition than the Bees.

Newcastle are unbeaten in six Premier League games, winning three and drawing three. The Magpies last had a longer unbeaten run in the competition between May and November 2011 (14 games).

Newcastle striker Chris Wood has netted nine goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, including a strike against Brentford for Burnley earlier this season. However, the New Zealander is yet to get off the mark for the Magpies (5 games).

How to follow: Follow Brentford vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team News: Brighton will be without Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu for the visit of Aston Villa.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter confirmed that Webster has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury, while Mwepu's hamstring problem will not clear up in time for the game.

Lewis Dunk is back from suspension, but there is a bit of illness around the camp which could rule some players out.

Brighton provisional squad... Sanchez, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Lamptey, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Aston Villa will welcome back Ezri Konsa following a two-match suspension.

The centre-back missed the back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Watford after being given his marching orders for two bookable offences in the entertaining 3-3 draw versus Leeds earlier this month.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has no new injury concerns, with Bertrand Traore (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) remaining sidelined.

Aston Villa provisional squad... Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.

Opta stats

Brighton are winless in their last five home league games against Aston Villa. However, the last four of these meetings has ended level, including both such games in the Premier League.

Following a 2-0 win in November in Steven Gerrard's first game in charge, Aston Villa are looking to complete the league double over Brighton for the first time since 1981-82.

Brighton have scored just 10 goals in their 12 Premier League home games this season, with four of the Seagulls' six league defeats this term coming at the Amex Stadium.

After winning four of their first six Premier League games under Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have won just one of their subsequent seven (D2 L4) - a 1-0 away win against Everton.

Neal Maupay's has scored 26 goals in the Premier League for Brighton - one more strike will see him become the Seagulls' highest goalscorer in the competition (currently level with Glenn Murray).

How to follow: Follow Brighton vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team News: Vicente Guaita is expected to return for Crystal Palace when they host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Spaniard sat out the midweek win at Watford with a minor knee issue.

Boss Patrick Vieira will remain without full-backs Joel Ward (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring).

Crystal Palace provisional squad... Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Maxwel Cornet remains an injury doubt for Burnley after sitting out Wednesday's 1-0 win over Tottenham.

The Ivory Coast forward has a foot injury after coming off at Brighton last weekend and could miss out again.

Ashley Westwood is back after testing positive for Covid-19 and Charlie Taylor is fit again, but Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain out.

Burnley provisional squad... Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Opta stats

After four straight Premier League victories against Burnley between January 2018 and November 2019, Crystal Palace are now winless in their last four against the Clarets in the competition (D1 L3).

Having lost just one of their first 10 home league games under Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace have now lost each of their last three at Selhurst Park. They last lost more consecutive home league games between December 2016-February 2017 (5).

Burnley picked up their first away league win of the season in their last game on the road, beating Crystal Palace's rivals Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium. The Clarets last won back-to-back away league games in May.

Only Norwich (101) have had fewer shots in Premier League away games this season than Burnley (104). However, the Clarets have registered at least 10 attempts in four of their last five away league games, having done so in just one of their first seven on the road this season.

Odsonne Édouard has scored in each of his last three Premier League home games for Crystal Palace - no player has ever scored in four in a row at Selhurst Park for the Eagles in the competition.

How to follow: Follow Crystal Palace vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team News: Manchester United remain without Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani for their Premier League clash with Watford.

McTominay missed United's Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid in midweek through illness and is still sidelined while Cavani has struggled with a groin problem all season. Forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Manchester United provisional squad... De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Watford have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip north.

Joao Pedro (calf) and Juraj Kucka (muscular) are back in contention while Joshua King could face his former club despite coming off injured in the midweek loss to Crystal Palace.

Peter Etebo (quad), Kwadwo Baah (foot) recently turned out for the U23s but Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) is out.

Watford provisional squad... Foster, Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Ngakia, Kamara, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Kabasele, Louza, Sissoko, Etebo, Kucka, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Sema, Kalu, Hernandez, Baah.

Opta stats

Manchester United have never lost a home league game against Watford (W11 D2) - no side have they faced more at home in their league history without suffering defeat (also 13 vs Hull).

Watford are looking to complete their first ever league double over Manchester United; they've won two of their last three against the Red Devils in the league, having won just one of their previous 15 before this (L14).

Claudio Ranieri was manager of Watford for their 4-1 win earlier this season over Man Utd, while Roy Hodgson will take charge of this game. Should the Hornets win, they will be the first team to complete a league double over Manchester United with a different manager in charge for each game since Bolton Wanderers in 1950-51 (Walter Rowley and Bill Ridding).

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W4 D3), with no side currently on a longer run without defeat in the competition than the Red Devils. Manchester United have lost just one of their 14 league games since Ole Gunnar Solskjær left the club in November (W8 D5).

Following their 1-0 win at Aston Villa, Watford are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since a run of three in August/September 2017 under Marco Silva.

How to follow: Follow Manchester United vs Watford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Team News: Everton's Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure both return to the squad for the visit of Manchester City.

Gray has been sidelined for two matches with a hip injury, while Doucoure's groin problem has meant this will be the first time Lampard has had him available for selection since taking charge a month ago.

Lampard will have talks with Ukraine international Vitalii Mykolenko before deciding on his participation.

Everton provisional squad... Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Coleman, Allan, Van De Beek, Gordon, Alli, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Patterson, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Doucoure, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, El Ghazi, Iwobi, Rondon.

Manchester City are boosted by the return to fitness of both Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

Record signing Grealish has missed the last three games due to a shin problem while Jesus has been out since the 1-1 draw with Southampton last month.

Pep Guardiola also said that Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko is available for the match and in the right frame of mind to play despite his deep concerns over the crisis in his home country.

Manchester City provisional squad... Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte, Cancelo, Mbete, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Fernandinho, Foden, McAtee, Lavia, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap.

Opta stats

Everton have won just one of their last 17 Premier League games against Man City (4-0 in January 2017), losing each of the last eight in a row.

Everton have lost 13 of their 23 Premier League games this season, as many defeats as they suffered in the whole of 2020-21. 12 of those defeats have come in their last 16 games in the competition (W2 D2).

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League away games (W10 D2) since a 1-0 loss at Tottenham on the opening weekend. The Citizens have shipped just eight goals on the road in the Premier League so far this term, with no side shipping fewer.

After scoring in all three of Everton's Premier League games in August, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to find the net in any of his five appearances since returning from injury in January, despite playing the full 90 minutes in four of those five games.

Since the start of November, Raheem Sterling has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City - his previous 12 goals for the club came across a 58-game spell between October 2020 and October 2021.

How to follow: Watch Everton vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights.

Everton

Manchester City Saturday 26th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

