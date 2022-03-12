Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Sunday as Arsenal welcome Leicester, live on Sky Sports.

Team News: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects to have Emile Smith Rowe available for the visit of Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Smith Rowe has not played since February 19 and missed his side's win at Watford last weekend after he contracted Covid-19.

However, Takehiro Tomiyasu will remain sidelined for the match and Arteta would not be drawn into a return date for the defender.

Arsenal provisional squad... Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Ricardo Pereira is hoping to return to action for Leicester after missing the last two games due to a hamstring strain.

Fellow defender James Justin returned from a similar injury in the midweek Europa Conference League win against Rennes and will be assessed, as will James Maddison (back), who was restricted to the bench on Thursday night.

Wesley Fofana is hoping to feature for the first time this season next week after recovering from a broken leg and ankle ligament damage sustained in the summer.

Jamie Vardy (knee), Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Timothy Castagne (thigh/shoulder) are still out.

Leicester provisional squad... xxx

Jones Knows prediction

Leicester aren't fooling me with their back-to-back clean sheets. They have shipped an expected goals figure equating to 2.7 goals in those two matches, pointing to a big overperformance and the eyes told you that against Leeds, who somehow failed to score in the 1-0 defeat last weekend.

I'd be stunned if they can keep this flowing Arsenal attack at bay. The Gunners already have more points at home than in all of last season and are unbeaten vs sides outside the top three, winning nine of those 11 Premier League games. Home win.

I'm fully expecting Bukayo Saka to make more noise in front of the Super Sunday cameras. His performance in the win at Watford only further enhanced my view that he's the best young player in world football. Just watch him. When he's tasked with making the right final pass, he makes it. His intelligence is off the scale and he has the ability to go with it.

He now has 13 goal involvements this season - the most for Arsenal and also the most by any Premier League player under 21 this season. I'm happy to back him here to score first at 9/2 with Sky Bet.

The regard in which I hold him has triggered a significant interest in his price to win PFA Young Player of the Year, too. Phil Foden currently leads that market at 8/11 with Sky Bet which completely underrates the chances of his England team-mate Saka, who can be backed at a colossal 6/1.

Opta stats...

Arsenal are looking to complete the league double over Leicester for the first time since 2015-16, following their 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

Leicester won this exact fixture 1-0 last season, ending a 23-game winless run away at Arsenal in league competition. They've never won back-to-back away league games against the Gunners before.

Arsenal have taken 25 points from their last 30 available to them in the Premier League (W8 D1 L1). No side has earned more points over their last 10 Premier League games than the Gunners (level with Manchester City).

Bukayo Saka has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Arsenal player this season (13 - 8 goals, 5 assists). Indeed, the young Englishman has registered nine goal involvements in his last 10 top-flight appearances (6 goals, 3 assists).

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored 11 Premier League goals against Arsenal, with only Wayne Rooney (12) netting more against the Gunners in the competition's history. Vardy is also the joint-highest goalscorer in away Premier League games against Arsenal (5, level with Teddy Sheringham).

