Premier League previews, team news, stats, and how to follow across Sky Sports

Find out the latest teams news, stats and how to follow the Premier League across Sky Sports this weekend, including Newcastle vs Arsenal on MNF.

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Monday; kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports from 7pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Newcastle in the Premier League

Ryan Fraser could return to the Newcastle squad for the Monday Night Football clash with Arsenal at St James' Park.

The Scotland winger has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, but is back in training and hopeful of being involved.

Central defender Federico Fernandez is nursing a slight Achilles problem and midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Gunners old boy Joe Willock (knee) will not play again this season.

Arsenal will be without Rob Holding due to suspension following the centre-back's dismissal in the 3-0 north London derby defeat at Tottenham on Thursday.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will make a late call on Ben White, who was an unused substitute at Spurs after a spell out with a hamstring injury, as well as fellow defender Gabriel, nursing a thigh knock.

Thomas Partey (thigh) and Kieran Tierney (knee) will miss the rest of the season.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event on Monday from 7pm; kick-off 8pm; Follow the game in our dedicated live blog, with free match highlights available shortly after full time.

Newcastle United

Arsenal Monday 16th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Opta stats