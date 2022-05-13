Premier League previews, team news, stats, and how to follow across Sky Sports

Follow every Premier League game in our dedicated live blogs, with free match highlights available shortly after full time

Sunday 15 May 2022 16:58, UK

Newcastle United vs Arsenal
Image: Newcastle United vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports

Find out the latest teams news, stats and how to follow the Premier League across Sky Sports this weekend, including Newcastle vs Arsenal on MNF.

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Monday; kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports from 7pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Newcastle in the Premier League

Ryan Fraser could return to the Newcastle squad for the Monday Night Football clash with Arsenal at St James' Park.

The Scotland winger has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, but is back in training and hopeful of being involved.

Central defender Federico Fernandez is nursing a slight Achilles problem and midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Gunners old boy Joe Willock (knee) will not play again this season.

Arsenal will be without Rob Holding due to suspension following the centre-back's dismissal in the 3-0 north London derby defeat at Tottenham on Thursday.

Trending

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will make a late call on Ben White, who was an unused substitute at Spurs after a spell out with a hamstring injury, as well as fellow defender Gabriel, nursing a thigh knock.

Thomas Partey (thigh) and Kieran Tierney (knee) will miss the rest of the season.

Also See:

How to follow on Sky Sports: Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event on Monday from 7pm; kick-off 8pm; Follow the game in our dedicated live blog, with free match highlights available shortly after full time.

Newcastle United
Arsenal

Monday 16th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Opta stats

  • Newcastle have lost 33 Premier League games against Arsenal, more than they have against any side in the competition.
  • Arsenal have won 17 of their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle, with the exception being a 2-1 defeat at St James' Park in April 2018.
  • Arsenal have won their last seven meetings with Newcastle in all competitions without conceding a single goal - the only top-flight side to beat another in more consecutive games without conceding is Liverpool against West Brom (9 between 2002 and 2010).
  • This is the sixth Premier League meeting between Newcastle and Arsenal on Mondays, with only Tottenham v West Ham (8) and Liverpool v Everton (7) being played on the day more. Arsenal are unbeaten in all five such games so far (W4 D1), conceding just one goal in these games (F10).
  • Newcastle have won their final home league game in six of the last eight seasons (L2), with the two exceptions being defeats against Liverpool in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema