Rangers transfer news: Philippe Clement assesses January window plans

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is preparing for a "hectic" transfer window but that might not mean wholesale changes to his squad.

In just seven weeks in charge, Clement has taken charge of 10 games as he looked to turn the club's fortunes around and remain on track for silverware this season.

Rangers are unbeaten under the Belgian and are eight points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, albeit with a game in hand. They have a League Cup final against Aberdeen later this month and are guaranteed European football after Christmas.

Clement has hinted there will be signings in January, but insisted players already at the club would also be given the chance to prove themselves.

"It's always a busy period, but that doesn't mean a lot of players are coming in and out," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's always a busy period for managers at all the clubs because anything can happen until the last second with players coming in and going out.

"To be honest I'm always happy when it's the first of February!

"It's always a hectic period because players start to doubt whether to stay or not, there are a lot of talks from us with players and their agents to convince them about things.

"First, we focus on December because it's going to be busy also."

Image: Nico Raskin injured his ankle in Rangers' win against Hearts in October

Midfielder Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin will miss Wednesday night's game at Hearts, live on Sky Sports, with the manager warning Raskin is facing an extended spell out.

"Ryan will be back faster than Nico," he said of the Belgian who injured his ankle against the Jambos in October.

"It's a big chance Nico will miss the [Viaplay] cup final, the injury is more difficult than we thought in the beginning.

"We need to make a good rehab for him to make him fit for the rest of the season because it's not about the next two weeks, there are a lot of big games coming."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers beat Hearts 2-1 in their last Scottish Premiership meeting

Clement has already faced Steven Naismith's side twice since replacing Michael Beale at Ibrox in October, beating them in the league and Viaplay Cup.

"It's a little bit special as it will be 11 games and three times playing against the same team so it's almost a habit to play every time against Hearts," said the 49-year-old.

"It's a good solid team with good attacking force also. In the two games, we had to be on our toes to win.

"I've heard a lot about the atmosphere there and I read and hear a lot about how focused they are to beat us so it's going to be a good challenge."

