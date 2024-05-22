FREE LIVE STREAM: Steve Clarke explains Scotland's provisional Euro 2024 squad

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LIVE STREAM | Steve Clarke's Scotland Press Conference

Watch here as Steve Clarke discusses his provisional Scotland squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The Scotland head coach has named a group of 28-players to head to Germany, ahead of selecting his final 26-man squad before UEFA's deadline on June 7 at 11pm.

Uncapped duo Ben Doak and Ross McCrorie, plus James Forrest have been included in the group, as have Craig Gordon, Ryan Jack and Anthony Ralston.

Scotland have two final warm-up games to play before they kick-off the tournament against hosts Germany on June 14.

The team head to Portugal in the first of those friendlies as they take on Gibraltar on Monday June 3; kick-off 5pm.

A big send-off then awaits from the Tartan Army at Hampden Park on Friday June 7 - the same day as the deadline to announce final squads for the Euros - as Finland visit with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Therefore, Clarke could wait to name that 26-player list for the Euros until after the game against Finland.

Watch the live stream of Steve Clarke's news conference at the top of this page...

