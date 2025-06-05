 Skip to content
England squad LIVE STREAM: Sarina Wiegman picks 23-player Lionesses team for Euro 2025

Sarina Wiegman picks her England squad for Euro 2025 on Thursday; follow the live stream below to see the Lionesses boss make her picks at 2pm, then speak in a press conference at 2.30pm; follow all of the announcement coverage live on Sky Sports News

Thursday 5 June 2025 15:03, UK

Watch live coverage of the Euro 2025 England squad announcement

Euro 2025 is nearing ever closer with Sarina Wiegman set to pick her England squad for the tournament on Thursday.

The Lionesses are looking to retain the crown they won in 2022 when they travel to Switzerland next month for the tournament.

They have been paired in a tricky-looking Group D with France, Netherlands and neighbours Wales.

Wiegman will announce her picks at 2pm and then speaks in a press conference at 2.30pm. You can follow all of the coverage live on Sky Sports News in the stream below...

