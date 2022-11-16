Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022

Gareth Southgate and his England squad have arrived in Qatar ahead of their opening World Cup game against Iran on Monday - but who would make your starting XI?

The England squad numbers were released on Monday - but do they hint at the current hierarchy for starting berths?

"I think you should bring something into squad numbers, in the fact the likes of James Maddison and Callum Wilson are further down the list," said Rob Dorsett, speaking on the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast.

"All of the clamour for Maddison, in particular - he's not going to start for the first game against Iran, regardless of whether he's recovered or not from this slight knee problem.

"I think you will see Southgate go very predictable, reliable and old school when it comes to that starting XI to play Iran.

Image: Rob Dorsett believes Harry Maguire is '95 per cent' likely to start against Iran - but would he make your XI?

"We know Jordan Pickford is going to start in goal, Harry Maguire is 95 per cent likely to start at centre-back, probably alongside John Stones. We know the left-back will be Luke Shaw, we know right-back is likely to be Kieran Trippier.

"We know Declan Rice is going to be one of the holding midfielders. Is it going to be Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham or Kalvin Phillips - I'm not entirely sure about that.

"Raheem Sterling is probably going to start on one wing, Harry Kane down the middle - so how many places are there actually up for grabs for this opening game? I think that's a key question.

"Southgate has his favourites. His assistant, Steve Holland, described it to me as 'players who run through brick walls for us in previous tournaments - you have to show loyalty to them'."

So, what would your England starting XI look like to face Iran? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford.